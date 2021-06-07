Timely Hits, Star Making Performance from Javen Coleman Help LSU Knock Off Oregon 4-1

Postseason magic has become synonymous with LSU baseball over the years. Whether it's a home run in the bottom of the ninth in the world series or a rally beach ball, the Tigers always seem to have those plays that turn their season around.

On Sunday evening, with the Tigers clinging to a 2-1 lead in the sixth, another one of those moments occurred. Left fielder Gavin Dugas stepped up to the plate and walloped a full count triple into the gap. Due to a bobble in the outfield, Dugas ignored third base coach Nolan Cain's plea and ran home safe, extending the Tigers lead and giving them all of the momentum.

LSU would go on to win the second game of a Sunday doubleheader over Oregon 4-1, forcing a winner take all game on Monday at 7 p.m.

"Me and coach had a conversation and it really motivated me to kind of relax," Dugas said. "Sometimes I get to a point where I put too much pressure on myself and coach knows how to get me back in the form I need to be in.

"I just can't tell you how proud I am of our guys, that's three straight elimination games that we've won," Mainieri said. "We're just not giving up. Told the guys after the game you won't let me retire. So I'm happy to do it."

The Tigers opened the game with veteran Trent Vietmeier for an inning, who did his job with a scoreless first frame. But the bulk of the work went to freshman lefty Javen Coleman, who took over in the second and did his best to limit Oregon's production. The Ducks entered the game with 20 runs in two wins so for Coleman to hold them to just a single run through four innings was a great start for the freshman. Most importantly, he was able to hold the heart of the Ducks lineup to a 1-for-11 game with five strikeouts.

His fastball location forced plenty of groundouts and while he did allow just three hits over his outing, he was able to follow up with big pitches for strikeouts and inning ending plays to keep the Ducks off the scoreboard. It was a career long performance for the true freshman, who allowed just one run over six innings to go along with six strikeouts.

"This young kid has been growing up with each passing outing," Mainieri said. "I preach to all of our pitchers that the great ones have that innate ability to raise their game to a different level at a critical time. I think Javen made some great pitches when we needed them most.

"Definitely building up to this and I just went back to the basics," Coleman said. "I felt like I was super synced up and we talk about fill up the zone and when I do that, it's usually lights out."

It was the kind of star making performance that reinforces the bright future of this program as Coleman went a career high in innings pitched and pitches at 95. The Tigers would add an insurance run from Dylan Crews in the eighth with a solo bomb in the inning.

Crews has reached base on 12 of his 14 plate appearances, including 10 hits and three home runs, none bigger than the insurance bomb in the eighth that extended the LSU lead to 4-1. He and Dugas would both go 3-for-4 on the evening with Dugas coming a single short of the cycle.

Devin Fontenot entered in the eighth for the final six outs and was able to go three up three down and made things interesting in the ninth, allowing runners to get to first and second before finally getting the final out.

