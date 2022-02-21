LSU Infielder Cade Doughty Named SEC Player of the Week

LSU infielder Cade Doughty was named SEC Player of the Week for his stellar performance against Maine over the weekend.

It's the first of the season and second time of his career that Doughty has earned the recognition from the conference. Over the weekend, Doughty was sensational at the plate, batting .571 with two home runs and 12 RBI, which currently is tied for the most in the country with NC State's Tommy White. Doughty also connected on three doubles and scored seven runs for the purple and gold over the weekend.

The Tigers swept their season opening series of the Jay Johnson era in historic fashion, putting up a program record 51 runs in the first three contests. Doughty played a huge role in LSU having the success it did at the plate, saying after Saturday's game that he's in a really good place offensively and defensively after a great offseason.

"We feel good, a lot of guys feel real comfortable up there and that's what we strive for," Doughty said. "I'm seeing the ball pretty well, trying to find the right pitch to hit and put a good swing on it."

One of the core four that Johnson has said will be an every day kind of player for the Tigers, Doughty spent most of the weekend at second base, where he played as a freshman and sparingly as a sophomore.

The Tigers didn't move in the latest D1 Baseball rankings, staying at the No. 8 spot after the 3-0 start and with a tough in state road matchup at Louisiana Tech, it'll be interesting to see if the offense will carry in what's sure to be a tough road environment.

(Photo courtesy of LSUsports)