LSU Football Newcomers Who Could Potentially Start Week One for Tigers

It was move in week for a number of prominent freshmen and transfer players who hope to help contribute to the 2021 LSU roster. Over the next several days the players will truly be introduced to the program via workouts and position group meetings to start learning the schemes.

With that in mind, we thought it'd be prudent to maybe touch on a few newcomers who could start week one against UCLA.

Sage Ryan (S)

Probably one of the most highly anticipated prospects in this class, Ryan has the traits of being a future star for this program but how soon is the question. He'll come in and have to compete with the likes of Todd Harris, Jordan Toles, Derrick Davis, Major Burns and Jay Ward but he also could potentially be one of the bigger playmakers in the group.

Ed Orgeron has already come out and said he expects Ryan to play as a freshman because of that elite athleticism he showed while at Lafayette Christian High School. With new defensive coordinator Daronte Jones coaching the safeties as well, it'll be important for Ryan to make a strong first impression this summer in the weight room and the film room as LSU hammers out its schemes.

Since coming aboard, Orgeron has put a premium on landing the top recruits out of Louisiana and Ryan has a chance to be one of the special ones.

"I watched LSU from afar all throughout my career and sometimes I had success in Louisiana and I know how much you get from a young man in the state of Louisiana," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "Not only a great young man but a winner who's well coached. It's a premium to keep guys in state, it's always a battle, it's going to be a battle this year. But I'm pleased since I've become head coach, nine five stars have signed with LSU and we're gonna continue that trend."

Brian Thomas (WR)

Speaking of local prospects, Thomas is another one of those highly recruited receivers from Louisiana and one of five LSU signed to the 2021 recruiting class. The Walker High product kept a tight lip about his collegiate destination even a week after the National Signing Period began.

With Kayshon Boutte being really the only starter in pencil at the moment, many receivers will have an opportunity to earn reps this fall, including Thomas. At 6-foot-4, he has the frame to be a dominant outside receiver and with a more traditional offseason, it'll be prudent for him to not only hit the weight room but connect with Myles Brennan and Max Johnson to start getting the timing and chemistry down.

He's undoubtedly a huge part of this program's future but that future for a prominent role in an offense that will likely be rotating a lot of players in, could be this season.

Corey Kiner (RB)

Kiner is one of those prospects that on paper just feels like an ideal fit for what Jake Peetz is trying to do with this offense. He's quick, powerful, can run between the line but perhaps most importantly, also catch passes out of the backfield.

In a lot of ways he's built like former LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who had a ton of success in this offensive system two years ago. What Kiner also has going for him is that the two veteran backs on the roster, John Emery and Tyrion Davis-Price, were injured during the spring and weren't able to assert themselves as much from the pack.

Running back is one of the major positions in question leading into the fall and is wide open in terms of snaps at this point. Orgeron loves the potential of Kiner and fellow freshman Armoni Goodwin, who he could both see playing significantly as freshmen. Could it be week one against UCLA?

Kevin Faulk was really able to sink his teeth into this recruiting class so he's obviously going to be among the biggest cheerleaders for Kiner and Goodwin. We talked about Kiner two weeks ago as an impact player for this team and a starting job isn't totally out of the question.

"If you can hold onto the football and you can take a hit and catch balls out of the backfield, which all these guys can do, you can play. I think that's a position that those guys are gonna have to play, especially with the running backs durability. It's a position where guys are gonna get nicked up. I think Corey and Armoni are gonna play next year."