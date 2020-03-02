LSUCountry
LSU Baseball Takes a Tumble in Recent Polls After Disappointing End to Weekend in Houston

Glen West

Following a disappointing end to its weekend in Houston, LSU baseball took a major slide in the rankings, tumbling down to No. 21 in the D1 Baseball top-25.

LSU (7-5) entered the weekend riding a three game win streak and after a 4-3 Friday night win over unbeaten Texas, seemed poised to make a slight jump if anything if it could close on a strong note.

After going up 4-0 midway through the sixth inning, the Tigers would not score a single run over the next 12 innings of baseball, losing to Baylor 6-4 on Saturday and not recording a single hit in a 1-0 loss to Oklahoma on Sunday. It was a 12 innings that the team will try to put behind them but there's a glaring weakness that lies within this offense.

The Tigers struck out 34 times in the three games against Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma and even when they weren't striking out, they weren't consistently putting the ball in play. Frustrating popouts have been an Achilles heel for this team and that trend continued into the weekend as well. 

LSU will need to get these issues fixed to some degree as the pitching will only get better as the season creeps into SEC play.

In addition to the D1 Baseball rankings, LSU also dropped to No. 20 in the Baseball America rankings. Other SEC teams to crack the D1 Baseball top-25 were Florida (No. 1), Vanderbilt (No. 2), Georgia (No. 4), Ole Miss (No. 9), Arkansas (No. 13), Mississippi State (No. 18), Auburn (No. 19) and Tennessee (No. 20). 

The Tigers host Southeastern and Grambling this week on Tuesday and Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before a weekend series against UMass Lowell starting on Friday.

