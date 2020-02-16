A Look at LSU Basketball's 2020 Recruiting Class as it's Currently Constructed

LSU basketball is currently in a state of unknown as far as the 2019 season is concerned. The Tigers have dropped three of their last four games and no longer control their own destiny as they try for a second straight SEC title.

While the season could go any myriad of ways for LSU this season, the 2020 recruiting class can only go up as the Tigers have six committed or signed players with still a few players on the radar according to coach Will Wade.

The class is currently ranked No. 9 in the country according to 247sports, which would be the second highest ranked class of the Wade era. Here's a breakdown of each LSU player signed or committed and how they're doing this season.

Signed Players

Cam Thomas (five-star guard)

Will Wade has called Thomas one of the most prolific high school scorers he's ever seen and his senior season is proving exactly why. Thomas signed with LSU Nov. 18 and has been on a tear his senior year at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia.

"He’s the best scorer I’ve seen some out of high school or AAU since I’ve been coaching. He’s as prolific a scorer I’ve ever seen," Wade said. "Tremendous kid, tremendous family."

With LSU losing senior guard Skylar Mays and potentially Javonte Smart as well, Thomas will step in and immediately contribute from a scoring perspective.

“He’s going to let me come in and be me,” Thomas said of Wade back in November. “That’s one reason why I committed there. He’s going to let me be me.”

Jalen Cook (three-star guard)

Cook averaged 29.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.8 steals for Walker High School in 2018, a team that finished as the Class 5A runner-up and signed with the Tigers in November of 2019.

Much like the case with Thomas, because LSU is losing so much of its guard depth after this season, Cook could be in line for extended minutes as a freshman. Wade said because of his versatility as a scorer and distributor, Cook will be a valued member of the 2020 class.

"The LSU coaches have been with me and talking to me since I was a freshman," Cook said when he officially committed. "They have always been straight with me. I knew LSU was where I wanted to play.

"I grew up being an LSU fan for basketball and football. I watched Jarell Martin and Ben Simmons in basketball. This is my home and I love it here. Why would I want to leave?"

Bradley Ezewiro (three-star center)

Ezewiro joined Cook and his teammate Thomas in the early signing period and will immediately be one of the tallest players on the team at 6-foot-8. With freshman Trendon Watford and sophomore Emmitt Williams unlikely to return, Ezewiro could be asked to jump into the rotation as one of the only bigs on the roster next year.

Ezewiro averaged 13.4 points and 8.8 rebounds a game during the Peach Invitational last summer with two double-doubles.

"We are happy to have Bradley Ezewiro sign with the LSU Tigers," Wade said when Ezewiro committed. "He continues to improve and will be big asset for us next season as a scorer and rebounder inside for our program."

Committed Players

Mwani Wilkinson (four-star forward)

Wilkinson committed to LSU just last week and joined the Tigers as the No. 19 ranked power forward and chose LSU over Vanderbilt, Texas Tech and USC.

“Not too many people get an opportunity like this, so for me to be in the situation I'm in, I am forever grateful," Wilkinson wrote. "First I wanna thank God. Nothing is possible without him. I also want to thank my parents, my family, my many coaches and trainers, and all of my teammates.

"Growing up from about six years old, I never thought that this would happen at all or even dreamed about it. This is a dream and passion that developed me around 8th grade. So for me to have turned my dream into reality in the way that I did is just surreal. With that being said, I want to announce that I am 100 percent committed to Louisiana State University."

LSU is losing senior Marlon Taylor and could lose big man Emmitt Williams to the NBA after this season. Wilkinson would step in and immediately provide depth to the forward group.

Transfers

Shareef O'Neal (four-star: UCLA)

The son of Shaquille O'Neal, Shareef told Sports Illustrated over the weekend that he'd be transferring from UCLA to LSU. In 13 games with UCLA as a freshman, O'Neal averaged 2.2 points and 2.9 rebounds in 10 minutes per game.

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound sophomore missed a season of basketball after undergoing heart surgery while at Arizona and then transferred to UCLA for the start of this season.

"I'm going to LSU," O'Neal told Sports Illustrated. "I'm following in some really big footsteps but I'm ready for it. It's a great program. Louisiana is a different scene, I've been in LA most of my life but I'm ready for it."

According to 247sports, O'Neal will finish out the quarter at UCLA before making the transition to his new home in Baton Rouge.

Josh Leblanc (four-star: Georgetown)

The former Madison Prep star transferred from Georgetown and is already with the program. He's been involved in practices as a scout player, which Wade said has helped the current team step up their game.

"He’s going to be so good, he’s better than I thought. He’s long, he’s athletic, and he’s maybe our best defender," Wade said. "He’s raised the level of our scout team play in practice. Adding Josh to that group in the middle of the season has helped raise our level and that’s probably why we’ve been able to string together a few wins because we get so much resistance in practice."

Leblanc averaged 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in two seasons with the Hoyas.

The 2020 class is already star-studded and diverse in size and position, leaving Wade more options next season as far as rotations. With a few more players that could be added to the fold, this class could be one that defines Wade's era in Baton Rouge.