A Look at Year Two Under Kim Mulkey, Elite Transfer Portal Class

It was a year to remember in Kim Mulkey’s first run at the helm of the LSU Tigers basketball program. Defying the odds and leading this team to its best season in quite some time, Mulkey’s success happened virtually overnight.

A large part of the team making such a huge jump was the veteran leadership this squad attained in the locker room. Whether it be Khalya Pointer, Autumn Newby, Faustine Aifuwa or Jailin Cherry, the seniors of this squad held it down for the Tigers.

Now, Mulkey looks to build this roster back up to where they were last season. With only a handful of players returning, this coaching staff hit the recruiting trail running, reeling in a number of top transfers in the portal.

Here’s a look at the work Mulkey put in this offseason and who the Tigers signed via the portal:

Angel Reese - Maryland

The 6-foot-3 forward was a force for the Terrapins throughout their 2021-21 season. Averaging 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds per game, Reese’s inside presence is exactly what the Tigers need heading into next season.

A five-star recruit out of high school, Reese exceeded expectations once at the college level, becoming the first Maryland player to average a double-double since 1975. Her elite footwork paired with incredible size down low is what will give LSU the push they need in the paint.

“Angel is coming to Baton Rouge as one of the most dynamic players in the country,” Mulkey said. “She’s an outstanding scorer with a knack for rebounding that will make an immediate impact in our front-court. I’m excited to get Angel on campus this summer and get to work!”

Kateri Poole - Ohio State

At 5-foot-8, the junior guard provides the Tigers with a quick ball-handler who can plug in as a playmaker for LSU. With the loss of numerous guards, it was imperative for Mulkey to dive into the portal and find an instant weapon.

The five-star recruit in the 2020 class, Poole played in all 20 games as a true-freshman for the Buckeyes, getting significant minutes as a youngster. Her athleticism is a piece of her game Mulkey and the Tigers are most excited about adding to this roster.

“(Poole) is a tough, physical guard that brings energy and excitement every time she steps on the court,” Mulkey said. “Having played in the PMAC during March Madness for Ohio State, I know Kateri is looking forward to returning and playing in front of our amazing fans!”

LaDazhia Williams - Missouri

With SEC experience, the former Missouri forward provides Mulkey with a player who understands the ins and outs of the conference. Standing at 6-foot-4, the lengthy forward brings a tremendous inside presence for the Tigers in 2022.

Williams has played four seasons of SEC ball, coming to Baton Rouge as a graduate transfer, which is key for this LSU group. An efficient scorer inside, Williams finished the year with a 58.2% field goal percentage.

“LaDazhia will bring four years of SEC experience to Baton Rouge,” Mulkey said. “She is an efficient scorer who can make an immediate impact in our front court in many facets of the game. Tiger fans will love getting to watch her in the purple and gold next season!”

Jasmine Carson - West Virginia

Another graduate transfer to add to the Tigers roster, Carson brings in more veteran leadership to Mulkey’s group. A quick, twitchy guard standing at 5-foot-10, her speed is what can help the Tigers get out and excel in transition.

With a stint at Georgia Tech prior to her time with the Mountaineers, Carson has seen it all on the college scene. Reeling in another speedster for Mulkey’s squad is key after losing guards like Pointer and Cherry.

“Jasmine’s athleticism and quickness will translate well for us on both ends of the court,” Mulkey said. “She brings in an outstanding perimeter shot that will stretch the floor for us offensively. We are thrilled to have her joining us in Baton Rouge and can’t wait to get her on campus this summer!”

Last-Tear Poa - Northwest Florida (JUCO)

The No. 1 JUCO prospect in the country, Poa led Northwest Florida to a NJCAA National Championship in her freshman campaign. With two years of JUCO ball under her belt, the 5-foot-11 forward gives the Tigers a sheer playmaker with exceptional ball-handling skills and vision for her size.

Mulkey has raved about Poa, even saying she draws comparisons to WNBA legend Diana Taurasi:

“Poa just brings excitement to the floor,” Mulkey said. “When the ball is in her hands, something good will happen. She is a big guard who can distribute it around the floor, and she has tremendous ball handling skills. Her game has a little bit of Diana Taurasi in it and Tiger fans are going to enjoy seeing her play.”