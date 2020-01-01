Report: LSU Basketball Receives Commitment From Georgetown Transfer Josh Leblanc

LSU picked up its fourth commitment of the 2020 class when Georgetown transfer Josh Leblanc told Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports that he had committed to the Tigers.

A 6-foot-7 Baton Rouge native and former four-star recruit out of Madison Prep Academy, Leblanc spent two years with Georgetown where he averaged 8.8 points and 6.6 rebounds in 39 appearances with the Hoyas. Leblanc's reported commitment brings the 2020 class up to four including five-star guard Cam Thomas, three-star point guard Jalen Cook and three-star center Bradley Ezewiro.

Leblanc played in six games for the Hoyas in 2019 before entering the transfer portal.

Temporary restraining orders were filed against Leblanc and teammates Galen Alexander and Myron Gardner according to a report from CBS Sports.

One claim in the report accused Leblanc of assault and battery.

A second accuser filed sexual harassment and assault claims on Gardner on Nov. 12 and that those actions led Gardner, Leblanc and Alexander to "harass and threaten the accuser" according to the sworn statement.





The three players resolved the Nov. 12 complaint against them in the Superior Court of the District of Columbia earlier this month. Gardner, Alexander and LeBlanc agreed to not contact the plaintiff or her roommates and to stay at least 50 feet away from them and their home. The agreement did not indicate any admission of guilt from the defendants.

In six games with the Hoyas this season, Leblanc averaged 7.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.