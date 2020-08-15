LSU Basketball Earns Commitment From 2021 Guard Brandon Murray

Will Wade is fresh off signing one of the great recruiting classes in recent LSU memory and on Friday, the Tigers landed their second commitment of the 2021 class.

According to a report from 247Sports, Baltimore guard Brandon Murray joins centers Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro as the third player in the class. Ezewiro was originally a 2020 commit but elected to reclassify after signing with the program.

"I'm very excited to make my decision," Murray told 247Sports. "Basically, how I made my decision was the schools that were recruiting me the hardest and just the best fit. I just felt LSU was the best fit. What stood out about the program was the way they recruited me. They didn't just recruit me as a player, they recruited me like family.

With LSU losing senior guard Charles Manning after the season, the addition of Murray to the program gives Wade another scoring option, should junior guard Javonte Smart and freshman Cam Thomas also elect to leave in 2020. The Tigers feature a loaded roster this season with a ton of young talent including young guards Jalen Cook and Eric Gaines.

Cook and Gaines are both more traditional point guards while Murray is more of an off ball scoring threat. As for the immediate future, expect LSU to consistently be one of the more talked about favorites to win the SEC with the return of Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days.

"I think we're close to having a great great team that will compete at the top of the SEC and compete in the top 10 to 15 nationally and be one of those teams that's in the hunt," Wade said back in May. "If it all comes together like we hope, we'd have all the pieces in place that we would need to be a major, major player on the national scene."