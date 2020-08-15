SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Basketball Earns Commitment From 2021 Guard Brandon Murray

Glen West

Will Wade is fresh off signing one of the great recruiting classes in recent LSU memory and on Friday, the Tigers landed their second commitment of the 2021 class.

According to a report from 247Sports, Baltimore guard Brandon Murray joins centers Jerrell Colbert and Bradley Ezewiro as the third player in the class. Ezewiro was originally a 2020 commit but elected to reclassify after signing with the program. 

"I'm very excited to make my decision," Murray told 247Sports. "Basically, how I made my decision was the schools that were recruiting me the hardest and just the best fit. I just felt LSU was the best fit. What stood out about the program was the way they recruited me. They didn't just recruit me as a player, they recruited me like family.

With LSU losing senior guard Charles Manning after the season, the addition of Murray to the program gives Wade another scoring option, should junior guard Javonte Smart and freshman Cam Thomas also elect to leave in 2020. The Tigers feature a loaded roster this season with a ton of young talent including young guards Jalen Cook and Eric Gaines. 

Cook and Gaines are both more traditional point guards while Murray is more of an off ball scoring threat. As for the immediate future, expect LSU to consistently be one of the more talked about favorites to win the SEC with the return of Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days.

"I think we're close to having a great great team that will compete at the top of the SEC and compete in the top 10 to 15 nationally and be one of those teams that's in the hunt," Wade said back in May. "If it all comes together like we hope, we'd have all the pieces in place that we would need to be a major, major player on the national scene."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

LSU Baseball Gearing Up For Start of Fall Practice in Late September, Coach Paul Mainieri Previews Team

Mainieri says six players on baseball team contracted COVID-19 this summer

Glen West

by

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Offensive Tackle Target Erick Cade SI All-American Player Profile

At 6-foot-7, 330 pounds, Cade is a physically gifted athlete that would be welcomed addition to Tigers program

Glen West

by

Glen West

Former LSU President F. King Alexander Says SEC Not Living in "Reality"

How NCAA decision to cancel fall championships could affect conference decisions moving forward

Glen West

by

Kammac

Film Review: What LSU Football is Getting in 2022 Defensive Tackle Shone Washington

Washington brings power and untapped potential to Baton Rouge after missing sophomore season due to transfer rules

Brian Smith

LSU Football's Ja'Marr Chase, Tyler Shelvin Appear in Todd McShay's 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Chase, Shelvin projected as preseason top-20 picks in next year's draft

Glen West

by

Smitty79

LSU Football Making a Big Play for Rising Quarterback Prospect Cameron Edge

Edge talks relationship with LSU commit, teammate Greg Penn, what stands out most about purple and gold

Glen West

LSU Football 2021 Defensive End Target Korey Foreman SI All-American Player Profile

Foreman addition would cap off elite defensive line recruiting class for Tigers

Glen West

US Senators Announce “Bill of Rights” for College Athletes

https://www.si.com/college/2020/08/13/senators-announce-college-athletes-bill-of-rights-proposal

Glen West

LSU Football Lands Commitment From 2022 Warren Easton Defensive Tackle Shone Washington

Washington becomes sixth commitment in 2022 class for the Tigers

Glen West

by

Glen West

How Big Ten, Pac-12 Conferences Postponing 2020 Season Will Benefit LSU Football in Recruiting

If play moves forward, SEC, ACC and Big 12 will distinct advantage out on recruiting trail

Brian Smith