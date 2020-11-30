LSU Guard Cam Thomas Named SEC Freshman of the Week Following 1-1 Start in Saint Louis

If there was one thing that LSU learned about its team this past weekend in Saint Louis, it's that guard Cam Thomas can be counted on to get timely buckets. Thomas was named SEC Freshman of the Week by the conference on Monday following a two game stint where he averaged 26 points a contest and two assists.

Thomas dropped 27 points against SIUE in his debut for the Tigers and dropped 25 against Saint Louis including 21 of the 25 coming in the second half as the Tigers tried to mount a comeback.

"It's no coincidence our offense bogged down in the first half when he isn't out there," Wade said after the Saint Louis game of Thomas. "When he's out there you have to account for him which opens up the driving lanes and just opens everything up for our team. We learned some things and we can use him better moving forward."

What Thomas did more than anything in these first two outings was prove that he's a go to player in this offense when LSU needs points. In the first half of the Saint Louis game for example, when his outside shot wasn't falling he adjusted course and started making an impact with his ability to get to the rim.

In the second half, Thomas was able to find the touch on the outside which helped immensely on the Tigers' ability to get back in the game. Wade also pointed out that when Thomas on the court, teams must account for him leaving others to flourish with more space.

LSU is back in action on Monday night against Southeastern at 7 p.m.