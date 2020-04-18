LSU Forward Darius Days to Test NBA Waters, Plans to Keep NCAA Eligibility Throughout Draft Process

LSU sophomore Darius Days has decided to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft. Days will hire an NCAA approved agent for the pre draft process, which allows him to keep his eligibility should he ultimately decide to return for a junior season.

The news was first reported by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, who reports that Days will sign with NCAA approved agent Austin Walton.

As a sophomore in 2019, Days averaged 11.1 points and 6.8 rebounds a contest, starting in 30 of the Tigers 31 games. The decision from Days makes sense as he hasn't been through the NBA draft process before, electing not to test the waters after his freshman season.





While it behooves Days to at least see where he stands in the eyes of the NBA, there’s a very strong possibility he ultimately decides to return to school.

One area that continued to plague Days in his second year in Baton Rouge was foul trouble. He fouled out in six games during the 2019 season and picked up at least four fouls in 11 contests.

That hindered his productivity at times as he shot just 29.5% from three-point range despite entering the season as one of the Tigers biggest perimeter threats. He is a much better shooter than his numbers last year indicate and for much of the 2019 season he was one of the elite offensive rebounders in college basketball.

“He’s an important piece to what we do and we’re a lot better when he’s on the court. He’s productive for us,” coach Will Wade said before the SEC tournament.

If he ultimately decides to stay in the 2020 draft, he'll likely need to prove to NBA teams he's learned from his abundant fouling tendencies.

At 6-foot-6, 240 pounds, Days possesses a ton of qualities that NBA teams will covet including spacing on the perimeter and his uncanny ability to be a force on both the offensive and defensive glass.





Whatever decision Days ultimately decides, Wade thinks the Tigers will be in good shape next season. LSU just signed the No. 6 recruiting class in the country and junior guard Charles Manning has announced he’s returning for a senior season.

"I feel like we're going to have our best team since we've been here. I feel good about the [recruiting class] we've got, I feel good about what we're going to have coming back," Wade said on the "Boot Up" podcast earlier this week. We have a good mix of experience and talented, talented newcomers. And so I think we've got a chance, if we close this [class] out right, to have one of our best teams here."