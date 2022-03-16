Evaluating LSU Basketball's Side of the NCAA Tournament Bracket

Despite the adversity this LSU basketball program has faced over the last few days, their time has come to showcase what they’re all about in the NCAA Tournament. Squaring off against No. 11 seed Iowa State in the first round, the Cyclones provide a dynamic play style that the No. 6 seed Tigers will have to be prepared for.

In LSU’s region, a potential matchup against No. 2 seed Wisconsin could take place in round two. A fundamentally sound group who plays at their own pace, the Badgers savvy veterans and incredible leadership is what has gotten them so far this season.

A deep dive into what the two opponents bring to the table against the Tigers.

Iowa State

The Cyclones are about as battle tested as they come in college basketball. A myriad of Quad 1 wins this season, most notably against both Texas Tech and Iowa, it’s been a rollercoaster ride this season for Iowa State.

A team that is careless with the basketball, averaging over 13 turnovers a night, the Cyclones lackadaisical play style could be where LSU finds them most vulnerable. The Tigers are among the nation’s best when it comes to steals per game, which feeds directly into what Iowa State is worst at. Consistently throwing cross court passes and doing too much with the basketball, it’s plagued the Cyclones all season long.

Led by Izaiah Brockington, the electrifying guard can hurt opponents from just about anywhere on the floor. Averaging a bit over 17 points per game while adding 7 rebounds and over a steal a night, Brockington is the muscle for this group, much like Tari Eason is for the Tigers.

To limit the touches of Brockington and forcing him to get production from his co-stars will be of the utmost importance for this LSU defense.

Per KenPom, an analytics site that breaks down a team’s overall efficiency on both ends of the floor while also analyzing a team’s strength of schedule and pace, Iowa State is the 46th best team in the country. In comparison, the Tigers are rated 19th.

Defensively is where the Tigers can set the tone here and separate themselves from a sloppy Cyclones team. With LSU having the 4th best Adjusted Defense in the country, their all-around defensive consistency puts them in position to be successful against Iowa State.

Limiting three-point attempts and getting out in transition will be the Tigers best friend in their first-round matchup. A Cyclones squad that has been extremely inconsistent over the course of their last handful of games, LSU has the chance to handle business and move on to the second-round, where a matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers could be waiting.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin will surely have home court advantage throughout their first two rounds of the tournament. Taking place in Milwaukee, Badger fans will have a short drive to support their squad.

Led by First-Team All-American Johnny Davis, the sophomore guard has been the engine that makes this group go all season long. Calling Davis a special player is an understatement. The ability to mix his playmaking with a killer mentality to take over a game is what has made the Badgers so special this season.

A 6-foot-5 guard who uses his length to his advantage in the post, Davis has the ideal size and strength of what you look for in a point guard in the modern era. Though he’s the headliner of this squad, the starting unit for the Badgers is extremely well-rounded. With his backcourt companion Brad Davison averaging near 15 points per game and giving timely buckets when needed, the two combines for a lethal duo.

Wisconsin is beatable. Though a two seed in this year’s tournament, their KenPom ranking has them listed as the 34th best team, the worst among all two seeds. Calling them a “weak” two seed is unfair, but surely a relatively accurate statement.

The Badgers offense is their X-factor. Sitting at second in the country with only 8.5 turnovers per game, their diligence with the basketball is what gives them so much success. Playing to their pace and not forcing anything offensively is what has given them victories over Purdue, Houston, Iowa and many more impressive Quad 1 wins.

A piece of Wisconsin’s game that may fly under the radar is their incredible defensive rebounding ability. With over 24 defensive rebounds a night, their consistency in that area limits opponents to get second chance buckets. The Tigers rebounding woes plagued them for much of the season, making this an area of importance should they advance to face the Badgers in round two.

Final Thoughts

To get through Iowa State and advance to the second round will take an all-around performance by the Tigers. Limiting Brockington’s touches and forcing others to carry the load will put LSU in position to be successful. A team that has shot 30% from three over the last month and a half, making the Cyclones play around the perimeter will give the Tigers a greater chance to move on.

Despite Will Wade being out of the picture, this LSU group has the senior leadership in Darius Days and Xavier Pinson to get them through the first weekend of the tournament. To advance to the Sweet 16 with all the outside noise surrounding the program, it could be a statement weekend for the Tigers.