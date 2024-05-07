How to Watch: Angel Reese, Chicago Sky Take On New York Liberty in Preseason Matchup
Angel Reese rewrote the record books during her time in Baton Rouge after leading the LSU women's basketball program to its first National Championship in program history.
Now, after being selected No. 7 overall by the Chicago Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft, she's begun her professional journey as she prepares for life in the league.
Reese, along with No. 1 overall pick Caitlin Clark (Indiana Fever), have helped transform the women's game over the last few years. After taking their game to the next level in the WNBA, more eyes are on the sport.
For Reese's first preseason game against the Minnesota Lynx last Friday, the matchup was not available to be streamed by any services. Instead, it was live streamed on X by a fan. The stream itself received nearly half a million views.
Since then, the league has taken notice and coaches around the league have made statements, including Sky head coach Teresa Weatherspoon.
“The group of young ladies that we have, it’s a deserving thing for them to be seen,” Sky coach Teresa Weatherspoon said, per the Chicago Tribune. “It’s good to know that it changed and for us to be seen and for us to play the game of basketball the way that we love and to have fun doing it with the world being able to watch.”
Now, fast forwarding to Tuesday night's preseason showdown against the New York Liberty, it will be available to be streamed on WNBA League Pass.
In Reese's preseason debut last week, she nearly recorded a double-double after finishing the game with 13 points and nine rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Despite the 92-81 loss to Minnesota, Reese put up an impressive stat line as she adapts to the professional game.
“I’m really hard on myself. I didn’t feel like I had the best game. I didn’t feel like I was super efficient," Reese said of her first WNBA game. "I got to the line. But, it was my first one, so I have to groove with it.”
Looking ahead to Tuesday night, Reese will have the chance to bounce back with an opportunity for fans to watch via WNBA League Pass.