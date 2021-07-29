How to Watch LSU Basketball in the 2021 NBA Draft

Three former LSU players will be moving on to professional basketball over next few days

The 2021 NBA Draft is just hours away and for multiple LSU basketball stars, their futures should be decided within the next few days.

LSU has three players, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart, who will all find NBA homes by the end of the week, with Thomas being the most likely of the three to be selected. The 19-year-old guard is viewed as a potential first round pick, and would become the first of the Will Wade era.

"I'm excited for him. At the end of the day, when you bring kids into the program who are as focused and locked in as he is, they tell you they choose you because you're the best chance to go one and done," Wade said. "That's what it's about and so I'm excited for him and his mom and honored they asked me to be a part of it."

All teams could use more of a scoring punch but the New Orleans Pelicans at No. 17, New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets all have late picks and could use more scoring.

As for Smart and Watford, the veterans on last year's team could very well wind up going in the second round. Wade told LSU Country on Wednesday that Smart already has multiple two-way contract offers from NBA clubs.

"I feel like they both have a ton of momentum," Wade said. "There's some tough decisions to make, do you want to hear the phone on draft night or find the best fit for you? They've got some tough decisions to make over the next 24 hours but I think all three of them are going to be on NBA rosters and have a chance to succeed."

The following information needed to follow along to the draft is below:

Date: Thursday, July 29, 8 p.m. ET

Location: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

TV: ABC (first round), ESPN (first and second rounds)

