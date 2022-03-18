How to Watch/Listen to No. 6 LSU vs No. 11 Iowa State in NCAA Tournament

Latest odds on Tigers vs Cyclones, why two teams feel evenly matched in first round matchup

LSU is just hours away from tipping off its NCAA tournament opener against No. 11 seed Iowa State and there's not much expectations on a deep run for this group.

Don't tell that to the players and coaches remaining after the firing of Will Wade. This is a favorable matchup for the purple and gold as the Tigers and Cyclones are two very good defensive teams that can struggle at times offensively.

For LSU to advance, it will need to turn its defense into offense, something this group has done well in stretches, including at the tail end of the regular season. The other key for LSU is that when the final six minutes of the game come along, they're ready to execute at a high level.

Far too often this season, LSU has lost momentum down the stretch and it's proved costly at times. It's why this has the chance to be a very exciting game down the stretch which should be nothing new for the purple and gold. Coach Kevin Nickelberry has spent the better part of the last week preparing an inexperienced but talented group for this opportunity.

"These guys are resilient, they know the task at hand," Nickelberry said. "We're gonna love them up and make sure they know that adversity will bring us together, will bring us closer. We'll play together, play for LSU. Those guys are excited about that opportunity. It's been a tough couple of days but you're asking us to go play basketball and we've been very successful this year playing basketball."

Here's a look at the latest odds on SI Sportsbook as well as ways to watch and listen to the Tigers' NCAA Tournament opener.

TV: TBS

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

SI Sportsbook Odds: Point Spread LSU, -4

Money Line LSU, -200

Over/Under LSU, 128.5