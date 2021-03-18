How to Watch/Listen to LSU Basketball vs St. Bonaventure in NCAA Tournament

We're a little over 48 hours until LSU and St. Bonaventure tip off its round of 64 matchup on Saturday afternoon. While the Tigers have played likely their best ball of the 2020-21 season entering the NCAA tournament, that doesn't take away from the very real threat that the Bonnies provide.

LSU comes in as slight favorites over a St. Bonaventure team that is known for dictating the paces of its games. The Bonnies really like setting up in the half court and chewing up the clock, which could be maddening for a fast paced team like the Tigers.

That's only just one of the reasons to be on edge about this game if you're an LSU fan. However, coach Will Wade believes LSU is playing at its highest level this season, which couldn't come at a better time.

“Sometimes it just takes some time. Everybody wants it to happen immediately but sometimes it takes time to settle into a rotation, to settle into responsibilities and for everybody to get comfortable with that," Wade said. "It’s just a byproduct of us trudging through the season, it hasn’t been smooth the whole time but we’ve been able to get through. We found out a lot about the individual guys on our team and what fits the best. Our guys are playing better because of that and playing with a heightened sense of urgency.”

It's the first time these two teams have gone head-to-head in any form or fashion. Here's how you can watch and listen to the Tigers matchup with the Bonnies on Saturday, including odds from FanDuel.

TV: TNT (12:45 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (-2)