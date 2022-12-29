Instant Analysis: LSU Upsets No. 9 Arkansas 60-57 In Instant Classic

If there was one way for Matt McMahon to set the tone in his SEC coaching debut, defeating No. 9 Arkansas 60-57 in the PMAC was the way to do it.

Led by Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal, who finished with 19 points of his own, his efforts propelled the Tigers down the stretch to a statement victory over the Razorbacks.

The quick hits from Wednesday night:

Trae Hannibal Explosion

The box score doesn’t tell the complete story for Hannibal. The Murray State transfer took over at times, keeping the Tigers within striking distance all night.

The ability to turn defense into offense and convert on open chances is what helped this LSU offense when they needed a push in the right direction.

In what was a sloppy night for the Tigers backcourt, Hannibal picked up the slack in a big way. Finishing with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, it was a pleasant surprise for this second unit.

Adam Miller struggled once again for LSU. It’s been a brutal stretch for the youngster as he continues getting his legs back underneath him. After a torn ACL held him out of the 2021-22 season, look for Miller to shake back in a big way in conference play as he gets into game shape.

Missed Opportunities

It was the story of LSU’s night against Arkansas. Whether it be missing easy buckets inside to take a commanding lead or their inability to convert from the free throw line in the second half, the Tigers missed their fair share of chances to take control of Wednesday night’s SEC opener.

From the line, it was atrocious. With the chance to take the lead midway through the second half, Juice Hill missed three straight free throws, putting the Tigers at 1-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Ending the night going 6-of-12 from the free throw line, LSU’s inefficiency stole the show, but putting pressure in the paint and getting inside was a positive sign from this unit.

Questionable Foul Calls

Questionable foul calls continued to tell the story in the second half. After another call on Derek Fountain with under a minute remaining sent the Razorbacks to the line with a chance to take the lead, both teams were going to the free throw line at will, but LSU certainly got the unlucky end of things.

Clawing their way back into things after questionable calls shifted the momentum Arkansas way, this LSU program showed their fight from beginning to end.

