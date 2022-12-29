Skip to main content

Instant Analysis: LSU Upsets No. 9 Arkansas 60-57 In Instant Classic

Trae Hannibal leads the way for the Tigers, propels LSU to a Top 10 victory.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If there was one way for Matt McMahon to set the tone in his SEC coaching debut, defeating No. 9 Arkansas 60-57 in the PMAC was the way to do it. 

Led by Murray State transfer Trae Hannibal, who finished with 19 points of his own, his efforts propelled the Tigers down the stretch to a statement victory over the Razorbacks. 

The quick hits from Wednesday night:

Trae Hannibal Explosion

The box score doesn’t tell the complete story for Hannibal. The Murray State transfer took over at times, keeping the Tigers within striking distance all night.

The ability to turn defense into offense and convert on open chances is what helped this LSU offense when they needed a push in the right direction. 

In what was a sloppy night for the Tigers backcourt, Hannibal picked up the slack in a big way. Finishing with 19 points on 9-of-14 shooting, it was a pleasant surprise for this second unit.

Adam Miller struggled once again for LSU. It’s been a brutal stretch for the youngster as he continues getting his legs back underneath him. After a torn ACL held him out of the 2021-22 season, look for Miller to shake back in a big way in conference play as he gets into game shape.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Missed Opportunities

It was the story of LSU’s night against Arkansas. Whether it be missing easy buckets inside to take a commanding lead or their inability to convert from the free throw line in the second half, the Tigers missed their fair share of chances to take control of Wednesday night’s SEC opener.

From the line, it was atrocious. With the chance to take the lead midway through the second half, Juice Hill missed three straight free throws, putting the Tigers at 1-for-6 from the charity stripe.

Ending the night going 6-of-12 from the free throw line, LSU’s inefficiency stole the show, but putting pressure in the paint and getting inside was a positive sign from this unit.

Questionable Foul Calls

Questionable foul calls continued to tell the story in the second half. After another call on Derek Fountain with under a minute remaining sent the Razorbacks to the line with a chance to take the lead, both teams were going to the free throw line at will, but LSU certainly got the unlucky end of things.

Clawing their way back into things after questionable calls shifted the momentum Arkansas way, this LSU program showed their fight from beginning to end. 

*This story will be updated*

LSU Tigers

USATSI_19643294
Basketball

Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Arkansas

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19024797 (1)
Football

BREAKING: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Declares for the 2023 NFL Draft

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19243096 (2)
Football

LSU WR Kayshon Boutte Unavailable for Citrus Bowl

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19643914
Basketball

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. No. 9 Arkansas, SEC Opener

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19556631
Football

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier Adds Unique NIL Deal

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19064906
Football

Three Immediate Impact Transfers For LSU Football

By Zack Nagy
Zion Ferguson
Football

Way Too Early Look At LSU's 2024 Recruiting Class

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16797705
Football

Former LSU TE Kole Taylor Announces Transfer Destination

By Zack Nagy