LSU Point Guard Javonte Smart Named to Bob Cousy Watch List

Glen West

LSU returns a plethora of weapons from last year’s team but having that point guard spot solidified is one of the more important developments that transpired this offseason when Javonte Smart announced his return to the program.

On Monday, Smart was one of 20 college point guards named to the Bob Cousy award preseason watch list. The award is given annually to the nation’s top point guard with Smart being the only point guard out of the SEC to be put on the preseason list. 


The last LSU point guard to be up for the award, Tremont Waters, was a finalist in 2019 when the Tigers made their Sweet Sixteen run in the NCAA tournament. Previous winners of the award include Ja Morant, Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Ty Lawson and Jameer Nelson.

Smart has been a critical part of the Tigers’ success since his arrival in 2018. As the starting point guard a season ago, he helped guide LSU to a 21-10 record and what would’ve been its second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance.  

In 48 career games with the Tigers, Smart has averaged 11.7 points per game on 39% shooting as well as 3.2 assists. His 65-to-31 assist to turnover ratio was the best in the SEC during conference play last season. 

“We're hopeful that he'll be back and really position himself to be the premier point guard in the SEC and one of the premier point guards nationally," Wade said of Smart back in May. "He's a big guard who can get in that paint and finish, make floaters, make pull ups and distribute the ball. He's at his best when he's doing that, and I've got to do a better job of helping him get downhill and getting in the paint and shooting more shots in the paint."

Here’s a full breakdown of the Bob Cousy award watch list:

Remy Martin-Arizona State

Jared Butler-Baylor

McKinley Wright IV-Colorado

Marcus Zegarowski-Creighton

Jalen Crutcher-Dayton

Scottie Barnes-Florida State

Jalen Suggs-Gonzaga

Ayo Dosunmu-Illinois

Marcus Garrett/Kansas

Javonte Smart-LSU

Cade Cunningham-Oklahoma State

Colbey Ross/Pepperdine

Fatts Russell-Rhode Island

Jacob Gilyard-Richmond

Geo Baker-Rutgers

Bryce Aiken-Seton Hall

Matt Coleman III-Texas

Collin Gillespie-Villanova

Kihei Clark-Virginia

D'Mitrik Trice-Wisconsin

