Kansas State Transfer Guard Commits to LSU Tigers

The LSU Tigers men's basketball team may have just landed its best commitment out of the transfer portal yet this offseason.

Per reports from On3, Kansas State transfer guard Abdi Bashir Jr. has committed to LSU, giving Will Wade and the Tigers their fourth commitment since he took back over in Baton Rouge. LSU had made headlines for not having a single player after Wade's hire but the Tigers are now starting to put together something interesting.

A four-star transfer, Bashir enters his senior season after just one year at Kansas State where he only played in 18 games while averaging 13.2 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists. He started off at Monmouth, playing there for two seasons and finishing as the nation's 16th-leading scorer in 2024-25 after posting 20.1 points per game. He led the country in total three pointers made (3.8) that season

Abdi Bashir Jr. Missed Final 14 Games Last Season

Kansas State Wildcats guard Abdi Bashir Jr. against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Though Bashir arrived to Kansas State with some solid expectations, his season, just like the Wildcats, didn't go to plan. He missed the final 14 games of the season due to foot surgery, making his recovery something to watch as the offseason treads on.

Kansas State fired head coach Jerome Tang with six games left in the regular season, as the Wildcats eventually finished with a 12-20 record. Bashir and others quickly hit the portal, including Kansas State's leading scorer PJ Haggerty. He committed to Texas A&M, meaning Bashir and the Tigers will match up against him during the SEC slate next season.

A product of Phoenix, AZ., Bashir was unranked by most major outlets coming out of high school before commiting to Monmouth. This makes his rise to becoming one of college basketball's top scorers even more impressive.

From unranked and overlooked, Bashir now brings some big-time scoring ability to Wade's roster. He had a season-high 26 points on 7 of 15 from deep in a loss to Nebraska in November and had 10+ points in 14 of his 18 appearances.

At Monmouth, Bashir absolutely loaded the stat sheet. As the nation's leading 3-point shooter during his final year there, he had just three games with less than 10 points while scoring 30+ points five times. This included 38 points on a whopping 10 of 17 from 3-point range in a loss to Rutgers in Nov. 2024.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.