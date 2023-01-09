Skip to main content

Kim Mulkey, LSU Women's Basketball Joins AP Top-5

Lady Tigers reach top-five status for first time since 2009, dominance continues for this program.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The LSU Women’s Basketball climbed two spots in Monday’s AP Poll to No. 5 as the Tigers joined the nation’s top-five for the first time since the 2009 season.

After leading the Tigers to a 26-6 season her first year at LSU, Coach Kim Mulkey has continued to build her program in Baton Rouge. With nine new pieces on this year’s roster, Mulkey added talent and depth that have allowed the Tigers to have great success this season that includes the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense and No. 2 scoring defense. In November, Coach Mulkey also signed the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class as she is building the program to have sustained success.

With a win over Kentucky on Sunday, LSU moved to 16-0 on the season which is the best start in program history, surpassing the 2002-03 team that started 15-0. The Tigers remain as one of only three remaining unbeaten teams in the country.

LSU’s average margin of victory this season is leading the nation at +39.8 and the Tigers have won their four SEC games by an average of 27.0 points.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Angel Reese has entered her name into the National Player of the Year conversation with 16 double-doubles in as many games this season. She has set a SEC record for the most double-doubles to begin a season and is averaging 24.2 points and 15.6 rebounds. In Thursday’s win over Texas A&M, Reese had 26 points and set a LSU record with 28 rebounds, her second 20/20 game of the season. She is the only player in America with two 20/20 games.

Flau’jae Johnson has played as one of the elite freshmen in the country, averaging 14.5 points and 6.8 rebounds this year. She has scored in double-figures in all four of LSU’s SEC games.

The Tigers will face Missouri on the road in Columbia on Thursday at 6 p.m. CT. Sunday will be a big day in the history of LSU as Seimone Augustus’ statue will be unveiled prior to LSU’s game against Auburn. She will become the first LSU student-athlete with her own statue on campus. More info will be released Tuesday about the statue unveiling.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_16619312
Football

LSU Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures and Destinations

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_16818944 (1)
Football

LSU Gains Commitment From Former Syracuse CB Duce Chestnut

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_17462595 (2)
Basketball

No. 7 LSU With Program's Best Start Following 67-48 Win At Kentucky

By Zack Nagy
Dashawn Womack
Football

LSU Signees Dominate All-American Bowl, Jalen Brown Shines

By Zack Nagy
Tolan
Football

Former LSU Linebacker DeMario Tolan Reveals Transfer Destination

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19720308
Basketball

LSU Struggles in College Station, Suffers 69-56 Loss to Texas A&M

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19720577
Basketball

Preview and Predictions: LSU vs. Texas A&M

By Zack Nagy
USATSI_19199106
Football

Former LSU LB DeMario Tolan Takes Visit to SEC Rival

By Zack Nagy