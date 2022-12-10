KJ Williams Catapults LSU Past Wake Forest 72-70

It was a tale of two halves in LSU’s 72-70 win over Wake Forest Saturday afternoon in Atlanta. Despite a sluggish start for the Tigers, a three-point barrage by KJ Williams quickly shifted the momentum for this squad after knocking down seven triples.

A career game for Williams showed Head Coach Matt McMahon’s squad has a star in the making, but the guard play late in the game provided an immediate spark. LSU floor general Justice Hill put the icing on the cake for the Tigers, knocking in the game-winning layup with two seconds left to seal the deal.

Here’s the quick takeaways from Saturday’s matchup:

The KJ Williams Show

A mesmerizing display for the Murray State transfer, Williams finished with 35 points on 7/9 from three-point range. The second half takeover that sparked LSU’s comeback quickly became a game to remember for LSU, putting his performance in elite company.

It couldn’t have been scripted any better for the fifth-year senior. A player who has improved significantly from deep, he caught fire early in the second half and never looked back. Along with his 35 points, Williams also added 10 rebounds to help propel LSU to victory.

Williams has been the heartbeat of this team. A player familiar with Coach McMahon’s scheme, it was a given he would provide a calming presence in his lone season in Baton Rouge, but to contribute this significantly has been eye-opening.

Rebounding Woes

The first half for LSU became one to forget rather quickly. Down by nearly 20 points in the half due to lack of intensity in the paint, Wake Forest was unstoppable inside. With the Demon Deacons out rebounding the Tigers 25-13 in the first half, a flip switched in the final 20 minutes for LSU.

Thanks to Williams, his tenacity inside shifted the momentum for his Tigers. With six quick rebounds, it set the tone for what was going to transpire. The ability to get it done on both sides of the floor for LSU put this unit in position to take control.

McMahon’s squad ultimately out rebounded Wake Forest 17-12 in the second half, giving them the edge and proving the halftime adjustments to be an immediate success.

Derek Fountain, Cam Hayes Shine for LSU

In Fountain’s first start of the season for the Tigers, it proved to be an elite decision by this coaching staff. The Mississippi State transfer has been a defensive anchor for this LSU squad all season, providing an immediate impact in his first start for this team.

Fountain finished the night with 11 points and five rebounds, but his work on the other end of the floor is what allowed LSU to come home with the victory. A gutsy performance by Fountain, his defensive instincts will be what keeps the Tigers afloat this season.

For Cam Hayes, the stat sheet stuffer once again stepped in and provided LSU with valuable minutes. Ending the night with 13 points, five rebounds and six assists, his efficiency on offense gave this unit a calming presence when in need of a big-time bucket.

LSU’s gutsy 72-70 comeback victory is a tremendous confidence booster going forward. Led by KJ Williams’ 35-point performance, this team is quickly gaining continuity ahead of conference play beginning later this month.