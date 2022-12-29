Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. No. 9 Arkansas

Pregame

Notes

How will LSU compete in conference play? Are they ready for this moment? Was their non-conference schedule too much of a cakewalk? Again, time will tell, but LSU guard Cam Hayes is more than ready for the Tigers to get out on the floor and make a statement against one of the top programs in the country.

“I feel like we match up really well with them but whoever wins that matchup is going to play a key part in their team winning the game,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to see it, it’s our first SEC game of the year with a whole new team, whole new coaching staff so we want to make a statement tomorrow and take advantage of the opportunity.”

The Tigers are notorious for coming out hot and taking a lead early against opponents. Can they get a complete 40 minute performance on Wednesday? Coach McMahon, along with the fanbase, are looking to see it as well.

“All we’re trying to do is get our team better and play more consistent, high level basketball. I think we’ve shown it in stretches but we’ve had trouble sustaining it for long periods of time,” McMahon said.