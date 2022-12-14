Live Updates/Thread: LSU vs. North Carolina Central

Halftime: LSU 40, NC Central 26

First Half

LSU goes on a 17-3 run to end the first half led by a KJ Williams offensive explosion. Williams is up to 14 points at the half.

The Tigers during defense into offense in the blink of an eye. A quick block by KJ Williams allows LSU to push the tempo and get an easy bucket on the other end. Huge momentum shift for the Tigers to take a 30-23 lead with 4:26 until half.

Score Update: LSU 23, NC Central 21

Poor shooting half for LSU through the first 13 mintues. 0/9 from three, but their inside presence is giving NC Central fits. KJ Williams and Derek Fountain becoming too much.

Second chance buckets have helped the Tigers stay alive offensively. KJ Williams continues to get it done.

Derek Fountain is doing it all for LSU here through the first 10 minutes. He's up to 11 points on 4/5 shooting with seven rebounds and a block with 11:44 remaining in the half. Tigers lead 15-14.

The Eagles start this game 4/6 from the field and 2/2 from three. Tigers unable to catch a break defensively but making up for it on the offensive end.

Score Update: NC Central 10, LSU 9

NC Central showcasing their pass-first mentality here early. Four assists on four made baskets.

Derek Fountain is up to seven points and three rebounds through the first three minutes.

Derek Fountain begins the game proving why he's deserving of being in the starting lineup. A defensive anchor, Fountain's shot altering ability is what makes him such a lethal force

Pregame

Tigers rolling with a different starting lineup against N.C. Central after Cam Hayes' recent production.



G: Cam Hayes

G: Justice Hill

G: Adam Miller

F: KJ Williams

F: Derek Fountain