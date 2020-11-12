Projecting the LSU Basketball 2020-21 Starting Lineup

LSU basketball is just around the corner and while the purple and gold are sitting just outside of the preseason top 25 entering the 2020-21 season, there is still plenty to be excited about. We don't yet know who the first three opponents on the schedule will be once the Tigers start their season at the end of the month in Lincoln, Nebraska.

We can, however, move forward with a projected starting lineup that Will Wade could roll out for the opener.

G: Javonte Smart

Smart returns as one of the elite guards not just in the SEC but in the country as he was one of 20 point guards named to the Bob Cousy Award watch list earlier this month. In 48 career games with the Tigers, Smart is averaging 11.7 points per game on 39% shooting as well as 3.2 assists.

Last season was his first full time season as the primary point guard and as the season progressed, improved in his decision making and getting his teammates the ball. His 65-to-31 assist to turnover ratio was the best in the SEC during conference play last season.

"He's a big guard who can get in that paint and finish, make floaters, make pull ups and distribute the ball," Wade said of Smart back in May. "He's at his best when he's doing that, and I've got to do a better job of helping him get downhill and getting in the paint and shooting more shots in the paint."

A year three jump as a junior would be tremendous for the Tigers in their quest of winning the SEC this season and goal of being a top seed in the NCAA tournament.

G: Cam Thomas

When LSU lost senior Skylar Mays to the NBA Draft, immediately the question became who will replace the Tigers' top scorer this season? The freshman guard has drawn rave reviews from Wade all offseason and figures to be a prime candidate to assume the mantle as one of the leading scorers in the conference.

“He’s the real deal,” Wade said of Thomas last month in a zoom conference with reporters. “He’s able to score in a lot of different ways.”

"He's gonna get points. Remember the shots that Tremont [Waters] used to hit? Those are the kind of shots he can make while he's getting fouled. He's the real deal. As soon as the ball leaves his hand you think it's going in. The part I'm excited about is he gets fouled, he's a 90 plus percent free throw shooter, he's able to get in the paint and score a lot of different ways."

As a senior at Oak Hill Academy in Virginia, Thomas averaged 31.5 points per game and was ranked as one of the elite guards in the country on every recruiting outlet. He'll likely become an instant fan favorite and should propel LSU to another level on offense this season.

F: Darius Days

Days is probably a more traditional four than a three but Wade has spoken glowingly about the shape that the now junior has gotten himself into. In two seasons with the Tigers, Days has been one of the program's go to perimeter scorers and his knack for rebounding on the offensive and defensive end have been a staple to his game.

Now it's about putting the other components of his game together as shooting with more efficiency as well as improving as a defender and staying out of foul trouble are all areas Days will want to show improvement on in year three.

Sticking with forwards out on the perimeter could prove to be a difficult task for Days which could result in some reshuffling of the starting lineup. However, his offensive upside and rebounding will keep him on the floor and be an important part of the LSU nucleus this season.

F: Trendon Watford

Watford returns as one of the more exciting players in the SEC after an All-Freshman season in the SEC that saw him average 13.6 points and 7.2 rebounds while shooting 49% from the field. He could have easily elected to keep his name in the 2020 NBA Draft and nobody would've batted an eye but elected to return for his sophomore season.

Wade has seen another gear unlocked in Watford's game, primarily due to his improved shooting and physicality. What has his head coach so pumped up is his improved leadership as well.

"Trendon's done a phenomenal job, the first thing is just leadership. He's more vocal leading, he's talking to guys and has a great way about him," Wade said. "He's playing a lot more physical, whether it be posting up or rebounding and the area that fans will be excited about is he's shooting the ball really well."

C: Bryan Penn-Johnson

Improving the defensive philosophy was one of the big areas Wade wanted to address this offseason and the addition of the 7-foot-1 transfer center out of Washington will do just that. Penn-Johnson hasn't received a ton of playing time but he has a 7-foot-7 wingspan and 9-foot-7 standing reach which are the measurables Wade is looking for in a rim defender.

"Penn is gonna affect more shots than he blocks, very cerebral player, very smart player," Wade said. "He understands our philosophy and he's used to playing a matchup zone, he's used to playing in a zone. Penn has an advanced understanding of what we're doing which has helped him adjust quickly."

That matchup zone that Wade described will be a big part in the change of philosophy from a man-to-man defensive scheme in past seasons. During LSU's quest to the Sweet Sixteen two years ago, Kavell Bigby-Williams was a huge part of the interior success and the Tigers are hoping Penn-Johnson can have a similar affect this season.