LSU Tigers

LSU Basketball Gets No. 6 Seed in 2022 NCAA Tournament

Tigers will face Iowa State in opening round of Midwest region, also includes Arizona and Wisconsin

LSU basketball knows its seeding in the upcoming NCAA tournament. The Tigers will be the No. 6 seed in the midwest region of the conference, where the purple and gold take on No. 11 seeded Iowa State.

It’s the third straight year LSU will be in the NCAA tournament, a streak that hasn’t been seen since the early 1990’s for this program. Also in the midwest portion of the bracket will be the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks, as well as No. 2 seeded Auburn, No. 3 Wisconsin and No. 4 Iowa and No. 5 Providence. 

No matter what seed the Tigers drew, what team they would face, this is obviously not an ideal situation for this team to be in to make a March Madness run. 

The dark cloud that now is hovering over this season is hard to ignore but on the court, this is a team that has been playing much better as of late and is a team that very much can make a run in this tournament. Leadership from its veterans will be more important than ever, starting with Darius Days and Xavier Pinson, who all have multiple years of SEC experience. 

Interim coach Kevin Nickelberry will have to galvanize the troops as best he can with Will Wade now gone but this will be mostly on the players to carry the baton into the tournament.

LSU has struggled in late game situations all season but the offense as a whole has run a lot smoother in recent weeks and the group has seemed to recapture some of that defensive intensity that made them so tough in the first 16 games of the season. It's one of those teams that is extremely unpredictable which can be both a good and bad thing for this particular group.

A bright spot has been the recent play of Eason and of course Days, who will both have to carry a strong offensive load in the tournament for the Tigers to have success. Freshman guard Brandon Murray will also be counted on for the sheer effort he brings on both sides of the floor.

The magic of the NCAA tournament is that any team can get hot and make a run and the Tigers certainly have the talent to make a run.

