Adam Miller to Represent LSU Basketball on U19 World Cup Team

Miller to be one of Tigers most consistent scoring threats in 2021-22, is already showing veteran leadership

LSU basketball guard Adam Miller will represent the Tigers in the U19 World Cup. The sophomore guard was named to the team on Friday, joining some of the top high school and college players in the country for the tournament that will take place from July 3-6.

Miller started 31 games at Illinois in 2020, a team that wound up being a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament and averaged 8.3 points and 2.8 rebounds a contest on 39.1% shooting. At LSU, Miller figures to get a bit more freedom to be the scorer that he knows he can be at the college level.

If the Tigers have a dynamic scorer on the roster, coach Will Wade has not been shy about letting that player have a strong role in the offense, case in point Cam Thomas. Miller averaged 27.4 points as a senior and 29 points per game as a junior in high school so he knows how to put the ball in the basket and with LSU having to replace the core of its offense, Miller can come in and be one of the scoring threats for the program.

For the last few weeks, the team has been on campus and going through various workouts and team building exercises. The Tigers return just three key rotational pieces from a season ago in Mwani Wilkinson, Eric Gaines and Shareef O'Neal and Miller has already been a veteran presence on the team according to Wade.

Coming from a winning program at Illinois a season ago, Miller will now be able to thrive as more of a primary option for the Tigers this season.

"Somebody like Adam Miller we look to for some major leadership, he's been a part of a winning program, been a part of a winning team," Wade told LSUCountry earlier this summer. "He's got some really good leadership qualities so that's something we looked at from a leadership standpoint.

Here's a full list of the roster:

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Hamilton H.S./Sussex, Wis.)

Kennedy Chandler (Sunrise Christian Academy, Kan./Memphis, Tenn.)

Jonathan Davis (Wisconsin/La Crosse, Wis.)

Caleb Furst (Blackhawk Christian School/Fort Wayne, Ind.)

Chet Holmgren (Minnehaha Academy/Minneapolis, Minn.)

Harrison Ingram (St. Mark's School/Dallas, Texas)

Jaden Ivey (Purdue/South Bend, Ind.)

Ryan Kalkbrenner (Creighton/St. Louis, Mo.)

Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Louisiana Tech/Port Arthur, Texas)

Mike Miles (TCU/Lancaster, Texas)

Adam Miller (LSU/Chicago, Ill.)

Peyton Watson (Long Beach Poly Tech H.S./Long Beach, Calif).