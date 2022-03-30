Report: Matt McMahon Adds Familiar Face to LSU Coaching Staff

The revolving door of LSU news continued on Wednesday with the addition of a familiar face to Matt McMahon's coaching staff. McMahon is bringing former Murray State assistant coach Casey Long to Baton Rouge according to Jon Rothstein.

As McMahon looks to build out his staff, it's important to bring in people who share the culture he's trying to create within the program. After spending five seasons with McMahon at Murray State, there aren't many better options out there than Long in terms of what he's looking for.

Long also spent two seasons on Will Wade's staff from 2015-17 while the two were at VCU before Wade ultimately took the LSU job and Long went to Murray State to join McMahon's staff. A native of Leesville, Louisiana, Long also likely knows the recruiting world of the state a little bit better than most so this hire makes sense on a number of levels.

The goal of recruiting for McMahon and this staff initially will have to come through the transfer portal. LSU has seven current players who have entered the portal and more could very well be on the way. McMahon wants to surround himself with people familiar with his style, which also played a role in signing Murray State transfer guard Justice Hill.

Investing in the program and getting staff members who see the vision McMahon had for this program, it’s clear Long meets the criteria. Bringing this program back to the LSU standard won’t happen overnight, but as McMahon continues getting his coaching staff in check, the trajectory of this program can only go up.

"Everybody wants to come to LSU. As I said, it's one of the great places in all of college sports. I'm going to put together the best staff, not necessarily because of the name on where the front of their jersey was," McMahon said. "I'm going to get transformative people on my staff who are going to impact our young people."