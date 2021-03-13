Early Scoring, Late Defense Helps LSU Basketball Beat Arkansas 78-71 to Advance to SEC Championship

Behind a stellar second half defensive effort and a hot start on offense, LSU defeated Arkansas in its semifinal matchup 78-71, setting up a championship game on Sunday. With the win, LSU advances to its first SEC Championship game since 1993, where the Tigers will take on the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide at noon.

If you turned in right as the game started, it looked like defense would prove to be optional for both teams in the first 10 minutes of the game. Both Arkansas and LSU were absolutely lighting it up from beyond the arc, starting a combined 7-of-12 from long distance. Law of averages would catch up to both teams by the end of the half but by that time the damage was done offensively.

The Tigers couldn't stop the SEC Freshman of the Year Moses Moody, who scored 16 of the first 20 points for the Razorbacks as Arkansas built out an early eight point lead over the purple and gold.

On Friday night, it was the LSU bigs, Trendon Watford and Darius Days who were primarily featured in the win over Ole Miss but in Saturday's win, it was Javonte Smart and Cam Thomas who shined bright. The duo was scoring at all levels, combining for 24 of LSU's first 38 points and being the catalysts behind the Tigers 14-1 run of the first half that put the team up by as many as six.

Smart, Days, Watford and Thomas all had their moments as the four combined for 62 points but it was the improvement the team made on the defensive end that really stood out in the second half.

Will Wade said at the halftime break there was one area he was displeased with towards the end of the first half and that was the amount of offensive rebounds the team surrendered. LSU won the rebounding battle but allowed eight offensive rebounds down the stretch that kept the game tight.

There was plenty of back and forth that dominated the early part of the second half as neither team was really able to pull away. It wasn't until a 15-2 LSU run over a two minute stretch that put the Tigers up 10 with just under 10 minutes to play. The run was headlined by big shots from Days, Thomas and Watford, who couldn't help but flex on this one particular drive to the basket.

The offensive success fueled LSU's defensive intensity as the Tigers built out a 12 point lead at one point in the second half to put some distance between the Razorbacks for the home stretch. Wade said after the game a big part of the success on defense was because they were forcing jump shots instead of layups.

Just as important was the Tigers' on ball defense which was exquisite for much of the second half. Arkansas went 10 minutes without scoring a field goal, doing most of its damage at the free throw line.

An argument can be made that it was LSU's best defensive half all season. Active hands and timely blocks, steals had the Razorbacks completely out of rhythm, holding them to under 40% shooting for the half.

Freshman guard Eric Gaines was tremendous on the defensive end in the second half, getting multiple deflections as well as an impressive chase down block to slow down Moses and the Arkansas guards. He finished with 10 points, a block, a steal and countless deflections to keep Arkansas off rhythm.