LSU Basketball Players Named to All SEC and Freshman Team, Tari Eason Sixth Man of Year
The SEC released its regular season awards on Tuesday and the Tigers were well represented for their performance in 2021-22.
Forward Tari Eason was a first-team All SEC honoree as well as the conference's Sixth Man of the Year, Darius Days took home second-team All SEC honors while Brandon Murray was named to the All Freshman team.
Eason established himself early in the season as one of the premier sixth men in the country, coming off the bench and averaging a team high 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. The sophomore transfer was one of the true gems found in the transfer portal and has propelled himself to first round consideration in this year's NBA draft because of his defensive instincts and unique skillset at the forward position.
It's also the first time Days has picked up an All SEC honor, making the second-team for the Tigers, with the senior forward averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while really showing improvement on the defensive end and his ball handling skills. Days has been one of the leaders of this team the last two seasons,
This doesn't figure to be the only award Brandon Murray wins in his LSU career either, being named to the Freshman Team after averaging 10.9 points and over a steal a game, being one of the more ferocious defenders on the team. Murray is one of those talents who could be an All SEC player in the next couple of seasons for the Tigers and his impact on the court makes all the difference for the purple and gold.
Here is a rundown of all the awards from the SEC men's basketball season:
First Team
JD Notae, Arkansas
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Jabari Smith, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Tari Eason, LSU
Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State
Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky
Darius Days, LSU
Kobe Brown, Missouri
Read More
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M
All-Freshman Team
Charles Bediako, Alabama
JD Davison, Alabama
Jabari Smith, Auburn
TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky
Brandon Murray, LSU
Devin Carter, South Carolina
Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Keon Ellis, Alabama
Jaylin Williams, Arkansas
Walker Kessler, Auburn
Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn
Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn
Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU
Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn