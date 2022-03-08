LSU Basketball Players Named to All SEC and Freshman Team, Tari Eason Sixth Man of Year

The SEC released its regular season awards on Tuesday and the Tigers were well represented for their performance in 2021-22.

Forward Tari Eason was a first-team All SEC honoree as well as the conference's Sixth Man of the Year, Darius Days took home second-team All SEC honors while Brandon Murray was named to the All Freshman team.

Eason established himself early in the season as one of the premier sixth men in the country, coming off the bench and averaging a team high 16.9 points, 6.9 rebounds with 2.0 steals per game. The sophomore transfer was one of the true gems found in the transfer portal and has propelled himself to first round consideration in this year's NBA draft because of his defensive instincts and unique skillset at the forward position.

It's also the first time Days has picked up an All SEC honor, making the second-team for the Tigers, with the senior forward averaging 13.6 points and 7.7 rebounds while really showing improvement on the defensive end and his ball handling skills. Days has been one of the leaders of this team the last two seasons,

This doesn't figure to be the only award Brandon Murray wins in his LSU career either, being named to the Freshman Team after averaging 10.9 points and over a steal a game, being one of the more ferocious defenders on the team. Murray is one of those talents who could be an All SEC player in the next couple of seasons for the Tigers and his impact on the court makes all the difference for the purple and gold.

Here is a rundown of all the awards from the SEC men's basketball season:

First Team

JD Notae, Arkansas

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Jabari Smith, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Tari Eason, LSU

Iverson Molinar, Mississippi State

Santiago Vescovi, Tennessee

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Sahvir Wheeler, Kentucky

Darius Days, LSU

Kobe Brown, Missouri

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Quenton Jackson, Texas A&M

All-Freshman Team

Charles Bediako, Alabama

JD Davison, Alabama

Jabari Smith, Auburn

TyTy Washington Jr., Kentucky

Brandon Murray, LSU

Devin Carter, South Carolina

Kennedy Chandler, Tennessee

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Keon Ellis, Alabama

Jaylin Williams, Arkansas

Walker Kessler, Auburn

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Zakai Zeigler, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Bruce Pearl, Auburn

Player of the Year: Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Jordan Wright, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Jabari Smith, Auburn

Sixth-Man of the Year: Tari Eason, LSU

Defensive Player of the Year: Walker Kessler, Auburn