Three LSU Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Nods, Cam Thomas Makes All-Freshman Team
It's award season in college basketball and on Tuesday, three LSU players earned All-SEC nods from the conference. Guard Cam Thomas was named to the first-team as well as the All-Freshman team while Trendon Waford and Javonte Smart earned second-team nods for their performances.
The three were critical to LSU's success this season, leading to a top four seed in the SEC tournament for a third straight season and likely NCAA tournament bid. Thomas led the conference in scoring at 23 points a game as a freshman which helped him earn the first-team nod.
While efficiency was a problem at times for the walking bucket out of Virginia, Thomas' ability to get to the free throw line and convert at an 87.1% clip helped overcome some of those inefficient nights.
Watford proved to be a force in the paint and on the boards during his sophomore season with the Tigers. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in his second season, both of which ranked in the top 10 in the SEC.
Smart was among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (48%) en route to averaging a career high 15.8 points per game on 43% shooting from three-point range, also a career high.
"It’s exciting, he’s had his best year and hopefully he gets everything he wants out of this year when it’s over but he’s had his best season. That’s what you want, you want somebody to come to your program, to grow and get better and he’s done that every year," Wade said of Smart. "I think he’s the best point guard in the league but he’s certainly one of them if not the best. We’re certainly going to need him to play well for us down the stretch.”
LSU is preparing for its first game of the SEC tournament on Friday evening, one that Will Wade and the Tigers hope to win to advance in the tournament for the first time in his tenure.
Here's a list of all the awards from the conference:
First Team All-SEC
Herbert Jones, Alabama
John Petty Jr., Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Tre Mann, Florida
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss
Dru Smith, Missouri
Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt
Second Team All-SEC
Jaden Shackelford, Alabama
Colin Castleton, Florida
Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia
Javonte Smart, LSU
Trendon Watford, LSU
D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State
Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri
AJ Lawson, South Carolina
All-Freshman Team
Joshua Primo, Alabama
Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sharife Cooper, Auburn
KD Johnson, Georgia
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Cameron Thomas, LSU
Keon Johnson, Tennessee
Jaden Springer, Tennessee
All-Defensive Team
Herbert Jones, Alabama
Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky
Abdul Ado, Mississippi State
Dru Smith, Missouri
Yves Pons, Tennessee
Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama
Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas
Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas
Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama