Three LSU Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Nods, Cam Thomas Makes All-Freshman Team

It's award season in college basketball and on Tuesday, three LSU players earned All-SEC nods from the conference. Guard Cam Thomas was named to the first-team as well as the All-Freshman team while Trendon Waford and Javonte Smart earned second-team nods for their performances.

The three were critical to LSU's success this season, leading to a top four seed in the SEC tournament for a third straight season and likely NCAA tournament bid. Thomas led the conference in scoring at 23 points a game as a freshman which helped him earn the first-team nod.

While efficiency was a problem at times for the walking bucket out of Virginia, Thomas' ability to get to the free throw line and convert at an 87.1% clip helped overcome some of those inefficient nights.

Watford proved to be a force in the paint and on the boards during his sophomore season with the Tigers. He averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds in his second season, both of which ranked in the top 10 in the SEC.

Smart was among the conference leaders in field goal percentage (48%) en route to averaging a career high 15.8 points per game on 43% shooting from three-point range, also a career high.

"It’s exciting, he’s had his best year and hopefully he gets everything he wants out of this year when it’s over but he’s had his best season. That’s what you want, you want somebody to come to your program, to grow and get better and he’s done that every year," Wade said of Smart. "I think he’s the best point guard in the league but he’s certainly one of them if not the best. We’re certainly going to need him to play well for us down the stretch.”

LSU is preparing for its first game of the SEC tournament on Friday evening, one that Will Wade and the Tigers hope to win to advance in the tournament for the first time in his tenure.

Here's a list of all the awards from the conference:

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama