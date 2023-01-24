LSU at Arkansas: Preview, Info, Odds, How to Watch and More

Matt McMahon and the Tigers have been on a downward spiral ever since their victory over Arkansas in December. Squaring off against the Razorbacks once again on Tuesday, LSU looks to get back on track against a squad still in search of their identity.

The Tigers currently sit at 12-7 on the season after cruising through non-conference play, but their SEC schedule has been a different story after dropping six straight. A loaded SEC once again, LSU has had their work cut out for them in McMahon’s first season at the helm of the program.

Here are the latest betting odds, players to know, storylines and predictions:

Betting Odds

LSU is currently a 12.5-point underdog heading into Tuesday night’s matchup, according to the Sports Illustrated Sportsbook. After the Tigers’ upset victory over the Razorbacks in December, it’s been a downward spiral ever since, with many expecting a lopsided loss this time around. With points looking to come in bunches, the over/under is at 138.5.

The Tigers have seen KJ Williams erupt over the last few games. Can he keep this pace heading into their matchup against Arkansas? Time will tell.

How to Watch

Game Information: LSU Tigers vs Arkansas Razorbacks

Current Records: LSU (12-7) vs Arkansas (13-6)

Date/Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 6 p.m. CT

Where: Bud Walton Arena - Fayetteville, Ark.

TV/Streaming: ESPN2, FuboTV

Players to Know

Arkansas is led by a trio of freshmen in potential Top-10 pick Nick Smith Jr., Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh. The three-headed monster, along with a few upperclassmen, have been the heartbeat of this team, but it’s been a struggle as of late.

Let’s get to know the youngsters. Smith Jr., who is battling a knee injury, doesn’t appear to be suiting up after missing the last month recovering, but this squad has their fair share of weapons to pick up the slack. Smith Jr. is back in the practice facility with the Razorbacks and is now on the bench with the program after a month hiatus.

Black, a three-level scorer who can get hot in an instant, will be a key contributor the Tigers must monitor. He’s shown up in the big moments for this program this season, making it that much more of an intriguing matchup with LSU’s inconsistent defense.

“For us and how we approach it, we have to defend together as a team, work together on the floor. I don’t think it’s any secret our ability to guard and keep the ball in front of us one on one or ball screen opportunities, we have to make great strides there. Just not been good enough in those areas,” McMahon said before LSU’s first matchup against Arkansas.

If LSU forward Derek Fountain is on Black, we could see a heavyweight battle for 40 minutes once again. The final freshman, Walsh, is a bully. The ability to get what he wants on both sides of the floor provides the Tigers with a tremendous challenge. Extremely developed for his age physically, LSU will have their work cut out to slow down the young guns on this Arkansas squad.

Storylines

How will LSU shake back against a team they’ve already defeated in conference play? Are they ready for this moment? Again, time will tell, but LSU guard Cam Hayes is more than ready for the Tigers to get out on the floor and make a statement.

Here’s what Hayes said ahead of the first matchup against Arkansas:

“I feel like we match up really well with them but whoever wins that matchup is going to play a key part in their team winning the game,” Hayes said. “I’m ready to see it, it’s our first SEC game of the year with a whole new team, whole new coaching staff so we want to make a statement tomorrow and take advantage of the opportunity.”

Coach McMahon, on the other hand, just wants a complete effort from his program:

“All we’re trying to do is get our team better and play more consistent, high level basketball. I think we’ve shown it in stretches but we’ve had trouble sustaining it for long periods of time,” McMahon said.

Predictions

Ultimately it’ll come to the Tigers’ defensive efforts against the Razorbacks. A team that averages over 13 turnovers a game, it’s a piece of their game that has been inconsistent. LSU must expose the youngsters in an SEC showdown to come out on top.

With their defensive anchor in Fountain having SEC experience while at Mississippi State, his presence on that side of the floor must be felt for this program to come out on top.

For the Razorbacks, how will Black step up? The savvy veterans? LSU must clamp down on this well-oiled machine of a program in order to have a chance to defeat the Razorbacks once again.

Predictions: Arkansas 73, LSU 61