An Early Projection of LSU Basketball's Starting Lineup and Rotation

Tigers have versatile and talented group but one that needs to find chemistry during offseason

With LSU Coach Will Wade revamping the entire Tigers roster after adding several key transfers along with the No. 7 recruiting class in the nation, this group is in premier position to make a significant splash in the 2021-22 season.

The addition of guards Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller provide immediate scoring to replace Cam Thomas and Ja’Vonte Smart, but the low post dominance of Tari Eason and Efton Reid is what can provide tremendous versatility to this squad.

Here is how we believe this LSU roster will pan out:

Starters:

Xavier Pinson | 6-feet-2, 170 pounds | Junior | Guard |

Pinson shows significant scoring potential after upping his scoring each year at Missouri. With LSU losing a pure bucket in Cam Thomas, Pinson looks to fill that void perfectly and replace Thomas’ production from the jump. After having three years of SEC competition under his belt, Pinson looks to provide key minutes for this LSU squad.

Adam Miller | 6-feet-3, 180 pounds | Sophomore | Guard |

After starting in all 31 games as a true freshman last year for Illinois, Miller has a significant amount of experience already. The No. 33 overall prospect in the 2020 class, Miller has been under the bright lights all his life and looks to continue his flashy playstyle in Death Valley. Miller projects to provide huge minutes for this LSU group with his three-point shooting and playmaking ability.

Seneca Knight | 6-feet-6, 190 pounds | Junior | Forward |

Leading San Jose State in scoring as a sophomore at 17.1 points per game, Knight is the complete package as a scoring threat. With the ability to attack the rim and stretch his game out to the three-point line, Knight adds another bucket to this revamped LSU roster. As smooth of a scorer as they come, Coach Wade will enjoy drawing up plays to get Knight involved early this season.

Tari Eason | 6-feet-8, 215 pounds | Sophomore | Forward |

An AAC All-Freshman team selection, Eason averaged 7.3 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for Cincinnati, but projects to be a tremendous defensive player for the Tigers. After averaging 1.3 blocks per game along with 1.2 steals, Eason provides the rim protection Coach Wade’s group needs significantly.

Efton Reid | 6-feet-11, 225 pounds | Freshman | Center |

The addition of Reid provides LSU with the opportunity to expand their offensive scheme in a multitude of ways. Reid’s advanced footwork in the post and high basketball IQ gives Coach Wade the opportunity to free up his guards as well as dominate inside. The paint protection of Reid is also key as his 6-foot-11 frame and long arms will play a key factor in the defensive game plan of Wade and his staff.

The depth of this LSU roster provides Coach Wade and his staff the chance to go deep come SEC play, something this team struggled with a season ago. With a complete roster turnaround, the Tigers are in prime position to be clicking come conference play.

Key bench production:

Eric Gaines | 6-feet-2, 155 pounds | Sophomore | Point Guard |

After getting key minutes down the stretch as a true freshman last season, Gaines looks to make a splash in his sophomore campaign and continue taking strides in the right direction. A versatile defender and athletic finisher on the offensive end, Gaines could see himself in the starting lineup in the 2021-22 season. His bouncy play style should provide a spark to this LSU team when needed.

Alex Fudge | 6-foot-8, 175 pounds | Freshman | Forward

Fudge just turned 18 but has been with the program since January as he was able to graduate and enroll early with the Tigers. He's a defensive menace as Wade has said how good he already is out on the perimeter but can also block shots.

The only reason Fudge didn't play down the stretch of the 2020 season was because Wade made a promise to him and his family he wouldn't play him this season. He'll need to develop a more consistent jumper but he could be one of the more important pieces for the Tigers next season on the defensive side of the ball.

Mwani Wilkinson | 6-feet-5, 215 pounds | Sophomore | Forward |

After starting 14 games as a true freshman, Wilkinson can make his presence felt on this LSU team with his hustle plays and constant effort on both ends of the floor. With an improved offensive skillset, Wilkinson could boost himself as a consistent starter for Coach Wade’s deep roster this year.

Josh LeBlanc | 6-feet-7, 230 pounds | Senior | Forward |

After an underwhelming 2020-21 season on offense, LeBlanc will have to make significant improvements to his game to see a larger role this upcoming season. With an NBA body and incredible instincts, LeBlanc needs to improve his free throw shooting, mid range jumper and offensive playmaking to see more minutes on this LSU squad.

Brandon Murray | 6-feet-5, 200 pounds | Freshman | Guard |

The total package as a scorer, Murray has the prototypical body for the collegiate game already and looks to translate his offensive skillset to the next level. The freshman out of IMG Academy, Murray has the ability to create his own shots and get buckets at any spot on the floor. Murray looks to be a key piece to this team as a true freshman.

Jerrell Colbert | 6-feet-9, 210 pounds | Freshman | Center |

Colbert will be a project in his first year in Baton Rouge as the young prospect needs to add muscle and necessary footwork to dominate the college level. His defensive instincts and tremendous rebounding ability is what sets him apart from his peers as he looks to bring his advanced defensive potential to Coach Wade’s group.

This LSU roster has done a complete 180 from a season ago with an incredible recruiting class coming in along with multiple key transfers leading the way. With Coach Wade at the helm, the Tigers have silenced the critics and continue taking bigger leaps in the NCAA tournament to bring a national championship to Death Valley.