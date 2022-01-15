Will Wade Says LSU Basketball is "Here to Stay"

Tigers not only have makings of great team in 2022, but building for the future along the way

LSU head coach Will Wade preached all offseason on how this Tigers team is different than his squads from the past.

Developing consistency on both ends of the floor, it’s no secret this is the best defensive team of the Wade era, but keeping their foot on the gas and keeping this level of play going is what Coach Wade has harped on.

Wade has had this program as an offensive juggernaut since he’s taken over, landing a myriad of highly touted recruits along the way, but just never able to get over the hump in the NCAA Tournament.

Reaching the Sweet Sixteen in 2018-19, it showed promise for this program with anticipation this can become routine. Wade knows that. Sitting in his fifth season at the helm of LSU basketball, he’s developed a plan and has addressed consistency as the No. 1 pillar of success when it comes to building a winning culture.

Now starting 15-1 through their first 16 games of the season, their consistency in every aspect of the game is what has been the X-factor for a team that has the chance to be scary come March. Rome wasn’t built in a day, but Wade understands the need for stability to be successful in this talent rich SEC immediately.

This season is setting the tone for what’s to come at LSU and Wade has identified the necessary things to succeed. A hot start to the season is just the beginning as they look to carry this play come tournament time.

In CBS’s early NCAA Tournament bracket projections, their crew has the Tigers sitting as a No. 1 seed as we enter mid-January with the anticipation LSU can keep this level of play until the end of the season.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Wade said. “The problem around here is we haven’t been very consistent. There’s been a lot of reasons why we haven’t been very consistent. We’ve been like a rollercoaster… You got to keep giving yourself cracks. The more cracks you get at it, the more times you’re in the top four of the SEC.”

Coach Wade has this team ready for any task that comes their way, preaching what this program has built in a short span. Getting to the tournament, advancing and putting LSU on the map is just the start of what’s to come in Baton Rouge.

On Friday evening, Wade and the Tigers reeled in elite 2023 combo guard Marvel Allen, setting up another star talent who can come in and impact the program right from the start.

“We’re built for the long haul to continue to give ourselves cracks to do that,” Wade said. “We’ve been consistent [this season]. We just want to be a model of consistency. And if you’re consistent and you’re at the top of that every year, you’re going to give yourself chances to have a great year.”

Identifying the pillars of success in the program is what Wade has done and building on the foundation they have set is step No. 2. The hot start to the season isn’t a fluke, it’s the new normality of LSU basketball. To keep this level of play until March is going to be what Wade instills in his players year in and year out.

“We’re going to be here for a while,” Wade said. “We’re just getting started. We’re going to have some of this junk behind us. We’re building and it’s just going to get better. We’re going to keep giving ourselves cracks and eventually we’ll get the right formula and knock it down. I believe that. I want everybody to believe that.”