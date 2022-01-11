Battle Tested LSU Basketball Hitting Its Stride

Head coach Will Wade has this Tigers squad battle tested and clicking in every facet of the game after the toughest stretch in program history. Defeating two AP ranked teams in the same week, it’s a feat this team can stamp on their résumé come tournament time to boost their profile in March.

The ascension of this program has been tremendous, going from offensive dominance to a well-balanced group in one summer, their rise has been spectacular. Bringing in a number of transfers, namely Xavier Pinson and Tari Eason, and a talented freshman class, the mentality of this team has done a complete turnaround.

To succeed in the SEC, it’s about continuing to grow from your accomplishments or you’ll get left in the dust instantly, and that is something Coach Wade has instilled in this team. Not to get lost in what they’ve done, rather look at the next task and hit that head on.

"If you stay the same in this league, you're going to get passed by," Wade said. "We've got to keep getting better. We had two unbelievable days of practice, two best days we've had all year long leading up to this game. Our guys were locked in."

Gaining transfers like Pinson and Eason give you a pair of players who have experience and intangibles to compete in a rigorous SEC, but the young talent of this team has really stepped up when needed.

A roster that can go 10 deep virtually any night, it’s the youngsters in Brandon Murray, Alex Fudge, Efton Reid, Justice Williams and Eric Gaines who have really given this team a boost after losing coveted Illinois-transfer Adam Miller to a torn ACL this offseason.

Not to mention the growth sophomore Mwani Wilkinson has taken from his freshman season to now as a lethal defender, picking up opponent's best scorers. This team has the productivity and experience to take that next step from just getting by the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament to a real sleeper who opponents dread facing come the latter end of tournament play.

Coming off the bench and playing to his role, it’s no secret Eason has been the best player on the floor for the Tigers. His versatility on both ends of the floor has given this team a boost and elevated their success in a myriad of ways.

After dropping 24 points and 12 rebounds against No. 18 Tennessee, adding potentially the highlight of the year in a tremendous poster dunk, Eason doesn’t just have the SEC on notice, he has NBA scouts taking a second look. The true X-factor of this LSU team, Eason has burst on the scene quickly and making his presence felt on every possession.

Nowhere near his potential, Eason still has growing room in his game to go from a great player to an elite player in a short span. Much like him, Fudge is a player who has the intangibles to be up next for the Tigers. Not necessarily an offensive juggernaut, Fudge’s freakish athleticism from high flying dunks get Tigers fans out their seats in a hurry.

Once he polishes his offensive game and slows down his pace, it’ll be interesting to see where his game goes. A player who adds significant depth to this team and can defend all three levels, Fudge is going to be a key piece down the stretch.

This LSU team is built for postseason success and it’s been evident since their hot start to the season. With depth that is stable enough to knock off elite teams in postseason play and the consistent defense to hang with the best of them, Coach Wade has this team geared up to show out the rest of the season after knocking off two AP ranked opponents in one week.

"That's what it's about,” Wade said. “The student section was great. The crowd was great. It was close to a sellout. That's what you want. I mean, we beat two Top 20 teams in the country at home this week.…We probably haven't had too many weeks like around here. That's what you want. The fans showed out, and our kids deserve it."