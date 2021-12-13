LSU Jumps to No. 19 in AP Basketball Rankings, Hold Steady at No. 3 in NET

Following another undefeated week with a win over Georgia Tech to get to 9-0, LSU remained firmly in the AP Top-25 rising in the rankings to No. 19 in the country.

The Tigers also held firm in the NET rankings in their quest to one of the best starts in program history, holding steady at No. 3 only behind Arizona and Baylor. LSU is off to its best start of the Will Wade era and are primarily still undefeated because of the elite defense this group is playing.

Though it hasn't always been pretty at times on offense, LSU is usually good for an elite defensive stretch that helps it capture a lead and build on it. The most recent example came against the Yellow Jackets as the purple and gold jumped out to a 30-12 run to begin the second half after trailing 34-30 at the break.

This team has been so good at creating turnovers and most importantly capitalizing on the offensive end in transition. Of the 24 turnovers the Tigers created Saturday night against Georgia Tech, the offense turned it into 33 points, 16 of which came in the second half.

Will Wade has spoken in the past how important it is for LSU to play non-conference opponents who will wind up in the top two quadrants of college basketball come NCAA tournament selection time. As it currently stands the Tigers are 2-0 in Quad 1 and Quad 2 games and with three non conference games remaining before a brutal start to the SEC schedule, all LSU can continue to do is win and win by a lot.

LSU will soon enough get an opportunity to boost its resume with its first seven conference games coming against SEC teams in the top 25.