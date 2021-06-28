LSU Basketball Hosts One of Top Guard Prospects in 2022 Class Chance Westry

Coach Will Wade and his staff will continue looking to build their 2022 recruiting class as they host four-star combo guard Chance Westry for an official visit this weekend. With only two commitments to the Tigers class currently, the addition of Westry would be a crucial get.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard out of Chatsworth, Calif. has already taken visits to Syracuse, Auburn and Nebraska this month, looking to find the best fit that will compliment his playmaking ability most.

Westry is as talented as they come in the 2022 class with numerous offers on the table for the shifty, versatile hooper who recently played for national powerhouse Sierra Canyon High School. Of the offers on the table, Westry has been extended the opportunity to play in Australia’s NBL, with a $1 million pay day to back it up.

The NBL is well known for players such as LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton taking the professional route as opposed to the traditional college path. The NBL has been recruiting high-profile high school players over the last few years looking to give high school players the ability to play professionally post-graduation. For Westry, the chance to skip college and play professionally is a serious possibility given the opportunity to earn $1 million is on the table.

For Wade and his staff, the chance to finally get prospects on campus is something he has been looking forward to for quite some time. To see them in person as opposed to strictly on tape is a game changer for evaluators.

“Typically, by now we will have seen most of these kids three or four times,” Wade told the Baton Rouge Advocate in May. “This year, we’ve been recruiting a bunch of guys that we’ll be laying eyes on for the first time. We’ve only seen some of these kids on tape, so the main thing is having our staff lay eyes on our main targets (for 2022). We will be able to see them in person and get a good evaluation on them.”

With Westry visiting Death Valley this weekend, it’s no surprise that Wade will be pushing heavily to land the highly-touted guard. Westry is a shifty playmaker who thrives on both ends of the floor, excelling significantly in transition. Adding him to a team full of scorers would complement his game drastically as he looks to play for a program that gives him point guard duties.

Mainly playing a combo guard role in high school, Westry excels with the ball in his hands and provides great size as a 6-foot-4 point guard at the next level. With Wade dipping heavily into the transfer portal for this upcoming season, the team is full of savvy veterans who can score the basketball. Add Westry to the mix for next season and this team will have a playmaker who can make each of his teammates better on the floor.

With the 2022 recruiting cycle heating up, Wade and his staff will continue pushing for their key targets to visit Death Valley. With one of the best recruiters in all of college basketball in Will Wade, the Tigers will look to continue developing a championship caliber roster for years to come.