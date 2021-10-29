Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

    Tigers could go 10 deep to start the 2021-22 season with talent at guard and forward positions
    Author:

    LSU has plenty of talent entering the 2021-22 season but the nice problem for coach Will Wade to have, is finding the right lineup combinations.

    On Thursday we discussed what an optimal starting lineup would look like for the ULM game. This is a rotation to start the year that could at least go nine deep. LSU is on the tail end of dealing with some nicks and bruises before the season opener but here's how the Tigers rotation could look off the bench.

    Guards: Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Justice Williams

    Murray or Gaines could easily be options in the starting lineup with Adam Miller out for the year but we went with Wilkinson ultimately for his length and improved offensive aggression. The true freshman Murray comes from IMG Academy, one of the prestigious high school sporting institutions in the country, where he was an elite scorer. 

    His 6-foot-5 frame is perfect for attacking the rim and finishing through contact as there will likely need to be some work done with his jump shot early on. Murray played 37 minutes against Nicholls during last week's scrimamge with Xavier Pinson sitting out so he's likely to be a significant part of the rotation whether he's a starter or not. 

    Gaines was a little inconsistent during his true freshman season but has the confidence of Wade and this coaching staff. A lengthy defensive guard known more for his defense and playmaking, Gaines could be of value in the starting lineup but feels like a natural leader of the second unit to start the season.

    He dished out nine assists but did also commit eight turnovers against the Colonels so Gaines will certainly have to clean up those turnover issues. As for Williams, he should just be entering his senior year of high school so his role might be a bit more reserved to begin the year. 

    Read More

    Forwards: Alex Fudge, Shareef O'Neal, Bradley Ezewiro

    Fudge and O'Neal will most certainly be called on for significant playing time because of their length and intriguing skillsets. Getting O'Neal healthy will be the primary goal as he's dealt with a few injuries this offseason and didn't suit up for the scrimmage against Nicholls.

    "His foot's banged up right now. He had a concussion a couple weeks ago. He's been out," Wade said. "It's been probably three months since he's had a full week of practice, got to get him feeling right and healthy. He's a talented, talented player so we've got to get him in a spot that he can consistently practice and so we can put him in the game."

    The freshman Fudge did suit up and after joining the program halfway through the year in 2020, has learned the speed of the college game and is ready to contribute. He's more of a slasher, high flying dunker than a perimeter threat at this point in his career but his length will be important for the Tigers in halfcourt defense and in transition on offense. 

    Center: Jerrell Colbert

    Colbert is a raw but talented freshman big who could spell Efton Reid in some situations but it's much more likely the Tigers go smaller with Eason, O'Neal, Fudge and Days in backup big minutes for Reid. Bradley Ezewiro is also a big and has potential to crack the lineup but is in a similar boat with Colbert in that both could use some more development before seeing the court consistently. 

    With guys still getting healthy, Wade could dip into his bench a bit more but it's hard to imagine this rotation going any deeper than 10 guys as players work themselves back into game shape. 

    USATSI_15615394
    Basketball

    How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

    26 seconds ago
    USATSI_17012191
    Football

    LSU Program Staying Motivated to Close Out 2021 Season on Right Note

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16984542
    Football

    How Attractive is the LSU Football Job in College Landscape?

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_15777132
    Basketball

    Projecting LSU Basketball's 2021 Opening Night Starting Five

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_16882350 (1)
    Football

    Fatherhood Helping LSU’s Damone Clark Reach Next Level

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_17012211
    Football

    A Look at the LSU Depth Chart With Injuries, Transfers Piling Up

    Oct 28, 2021
    USATSI_16825405
    Football

    Report: LSU Linebacker Navonteque Strong Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17013461
    Football

    Ed Orgeron Says LSU Not Healthy Enough for Full Padded Practice This Week

    Oct 27, 2021