How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

LSU has plenty of talent entering the 2021-22 season but the nice problem for coach Will Wade to have, is finding the right lineup combinations.

On Thursday we discussed what an optimal starting lineup would look like for the ULM game. This is a rotation to start the year that could at least go nine deep. LSU is on the tail end of dealing with some nicks and bruises before the season opener but here's how the Tigers rotation could look off the bench.

Guards: Eric Gaines, Brandon Murray, Justice Williams

Murray or Gaines could easily be options in the starting lineup with Adam Miller out for the year but we went with Wilkinson ultimately for his length and improved offensive aggression. The true freshman Murray comes from IMG Academy, one of the prestigious high school sporting institutions in the country, where he was an elite scorer.

His 6-foot-5 frame is perfect for attacking the rim and finishing through contact as there will likely need to be some work done with his jump shot early on. Murray played 37 minutes against Nicholls during last week's scrimamge with Xavier Pinson sitting out so he's likely to be a significant part of the rotation whether he's a starter or not.

Gaines was a little inconsistent during his true freshman season but has the confidence of Wade and this coaching staff. A lengthy defensive guard known more for his defense and playmaking, Gaines could be of value in the starting lineup but feels like a natural leader of the second unit to start the season.

He dished out nine assists but did also commit eight turnovers against the Colonels so Gaines will certainly have to clean up those turnover issues. As for Williams, he should just be entering his senior year of high school so his role might be a bit more reserved to begin the year.

Forwards: Alex Fudge, Shareef O'Neal, Bradley Ezewiro

Fudge and O'Neal will most certainly be called on for significant playing time because of their length and intriguing skillsets. Getting O'Neal healthy will be the primary goal as he's dealt with a few injuries this offseason and didn't suit up for the scrimmage against Nicholls.

"His foot's banged up right now. He had a concussion a couple weeks ago. He's been out," Wade said. "It's been probably three months since he's had a full week of practice, got to get him feeling right and healthy. He's a talented, talented player so we've got to get him in a spot that he can consistently practice and so we can put him in the game."

The freshman Fudge did suit up and after joining the program halfway through the year in 2020, has learned the speed of the college game and is ready to contribute. He's more of a slasher, high flying dunker than a perimeter threat at this point in his career but his length will be important for the Tigers in halfcourt defense and in transition on offense.

Center: Jerrell Colbert

Colbert is a raw but talented freshman big who could spell Efton Reid in some situations but it's much more likely the Tigers go smaller with Eason, O'Neal, Fudge and Days in backup big minutes for Reid. Bradley Ezewiro is also a big and has potential to crack the lineup but is in a similar boat with Colbert in that both could use some more development before seeing the court consistently.

With guys still getting healthy, Wade could dip into his bench a bit more but it's hard to imagine this rotation going any deeper than 10 guys as players work themselves back into game shape.