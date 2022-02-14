LSU Basketball Setting Itself Up for One Last Push Up SEC Standings

Will Wade doesn't use the words "big game" with his players that often. Before this week he had mentioned it one other time this season but ahead of the Mississippi State game Wade wanted to get across how important a win would be on Saturday.

There's a big difference between being 6-6 in league play and 5-7 and the Tigers have now set themselves up for a final push into the top four of the conference with the win over the Bulldogs. Arkansas at 8-4 in SEC play sits directly above LSU with six games to go.

"To win two in a row after what we've been through the last couple of weeks was huge," Wade said. "They're a tremendous team so it was really great to get the win."

"We need to create some separation within the league. This was a big game, they (Miss. State) were ahead of us and reestablish ourselves at home. We needed to play better and I thought our guys played with good effort."

The win over Mississippi State had traits of the blueprint this team can be at its best, including forcing turnovers and maximize those opportunities in transition. Having longer stretches of what it does well and cutting down the lengths in which it doesn't play well is the balance this group is still trying to find.

After settling for too many jump shots early in the game, Wade made sure LSU attacked the rim with a tie score and 10 minutes to play. The strength of this team offensively has always been in transition and attacking the rim with Xavier Pinson and Tari Eason leading a big swing of momentum in that second half with drives and kick outs.

“I think they went up (three) and then we went on a (14-2) run and I thought that was critical," Wade said. "We finally stopped shooting a bunch of jump shots and drove the ball. We found a couple of sets that worked and we had them confused a little bit and Pinson really led us there. He did a great job.”

For that critical stretch of the game, while it was Pinson and Eason who led the way, the Tigers also picked up some great effort minutes from Shareef O'Neal off the bench. With both Darius Days and Efton Reid in foul trouble throughout the night, it was O'Neal's name that was called and he stepped up and contributed at the most important time of the game.

Having role players who can fill in when needed is what will really propel this team to new heights as O'Neal has been in and out of the lineup recently but stayed ready waiting for an opportunity.

"He's been itching to play so you see his work everyday, you see his obsession for the game so you know when he gets on the court, he's gonna provide," Pinson said.

"Our leaders do a good job of keeping me prepared," O'Neal said. "We practice hard every day and coach tells me to wait for my opportunity and I’ll play my heart out every time I get a chance.”

LSU has six conference games remaining on its schedule, including three against Kentucky, Alabama and Arkansas who are directly ahead of the purple and gold in the standings. Being able to weather the recent storm of losing was absolutely critical for this team and proves once again that when fully healthy, this group is so different.

"With a full roster, we feel like we can compete with anybody. We're top tier," Pinson said.