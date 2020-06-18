LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

Report: LSU Basketball Shakes up Coaching Staff, Promoting Kevin Nickelberry to Assistant Coach

Glen West

The LSU roster is undergoing a massive overhaul in 2020 and the coaching staff is following suit. On Thursday, it was reported that not only will assistant coach Greg Heiar be moving on from the LSU program, but that Will Wade will be promoting Kevin Nickelberry to assistant coach.

Heiar's departure is one that's been expected for a few weeks now after spending the last three seasons in Baton Rouge with Wade as an assistant coach. The news of was first reported by Billy Embody at 247Sports.

"We were grateful for the opportunity here at LSU. We definitely loved the people, the players, the university, the fans, the city of Baton Rouge," Heiar told Embody. "My family, Jess and I really appreciated the opportunity to help build a winning and championship basketball program while we were here."

With Heiar now gone, Wade will be promoting Kevin Nickelberry assistant coach to take Heiar's place. Nickelberry was hired in 2019 after spending nine years as the head coach at Howard University.

The 55-year-old spent last season as an "assistant to the head coach" and will now join Bill Armstrong and Tasmin Mitchell as the third assistant coach on Wade's staff. As part of his promotion, Nickelberry will receive a sizable raise on his contract.

Wade and LSU enter 2020 with one of the more exciting rosters in college basketball, though it's not clear exactly what it will look like at this point. The Tigers are still awaiting decisions from Trendon Watford, Darius Days and Javonte Smart, all of who are testing the NBA waters but have left their NCAA eligibility open.

LSU also figures to be among the favorites to land 2020 center Moussa Cisse, who reclassified after originally being a part of the 2021 class. Cisse is the No. 9 ranked player in the country according to 247Sports.

The class is headlined by guard Cam Thomas, who Wade has said a number of times, is the most prolific scorer he's seen as a recruiter in the high school circuits.

“He’s just a tremendous player and scorer. Talk about somebody who’s working hard. I talk to him every day,” Wade said back in May. “He goes at 7:30 in the morning and does all his conditioning workouts on a track and runs a hill. At night, he’s got a little access to a gym and he goes through an extensive shooting and ball-handling workout. We’ll put him in the role Skylar had and he’ll certainly have a huge impact on our team early."

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Past LSU Football Great Does Freshman Cornerback Elias Ricks Most Closely Resemble?

Ricks physical style of play, natural instincts are going to help him compete for starting job

Brian Smith

SEC Roundtable: What Are the Biggest Offensive Changes Facing LSU Football, Other Conference Opponents

Tigers ability to adjust without Burrow, Brady will be biggest obstacle to overcome

Glen West

2023 LSU Football Recruit Keldric Faulk Proving to be One of the Premier Defensive Players in Class

Faulk relives receiving LSU offer, his relationship with Tigers’ staff

Glen West

LSU Football Quarterback Joe Burrow Named Roy F. Kramer Male Athlete of the Year by SEC

Burrow becomes first LSU recipient of award since 2009

Glen West

Cooper Manning Says LSU Has "Great Program" Under Ed Orgeron, Talks Son Arch Manning's Recruitment

Arch focusing on friends while hitting growth spurt this offseason

Glen West

Meet Quarterback Dylan Lonergan, the 2023 Prospect Who LSU is Targeting in Football and Baseball

Lonergan one of the best pitchers in the class, has been given green light to play both sports with Tigers

Glen West

Legendary LSU Running Back Kevin Faulk One of 78 Players Named to 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Faulk rushed for 4,557 yards in four-year career with Tigers

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Says Pitcher Nick Storz Has Joined Football Team as Tight End, Talks Quarterbacks

Orgeron says NCAA, SEC could be voting on additional time with players for end of July

Glen West

LSU Football Strength Coach Tommy Moffitt Recaps First Week of Workouts, How Technology Has Helped in Return

Perch technology giving coaches great sense of where players are at in conditioning

Glen West

LSU Football Impressed With 2022 Recruit Matthew James' Football IQ, Playmaking Ability

James talks about LSU offer and what improvements the Tigers are hoping to see in junior season

Glen West