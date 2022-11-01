LSU Basketball Trusting the Process, Still Searching for Perfect Rotations

We’re inching closer and closer to Year 1 of the Matt McMahon era officially getting underway. With preseason work nearing the finish line, LSU basketball is beginning to find their identity while still working out rotations.

McMahon addressed the media Monday morning to discuss the trajectory of this program, his previous players who came to LSU from Murray State and what each non-conference matchup can provide this team.

Here are a few takeaways:

Rotations Still in the Works

It’s been a beneficial offseason for this program, but McMahon is still working out the rotation for the Tigers. With the goal of finding an eight or nine man group, he’ll utilize the game against Kansas City to figure out where things stand.

“I think with everyone being new, whoever plays what minutes next Wednesday against Kansas City, I think you’ll see constant change throughout with the ultimate goal of just getting better and putting the best group out on the floor,” McMahon said. “I think that’s the one thing our players understand. We’re still building that chemistry and quite frankly, still have a long ways to go.”

READ MORE: LSU Basketball Trending in Right Direction Under Matt McMahon

LSU has their stars, but McMahon is focused on adding in the depth this program has in order to compete in the SEC. Look for this coaching staff to have a better understanding of where they stand after next week.

Players From Murray State Not Entitled to Playing Time

McMahon brought a few of his previous players with him from Murray State to LSU. Despite having a previous relationship with each, nothing is given. Everything is earned.

“The guys I have a history with, they’re not entitled to anything, they’ll have to earn their role on this team,” McMahon said. “I think a lot of it will be about how we respond in practice these next six days. I definitely don’t want any player thinking on Oct. 31 they’ve earned their role and solidified these 33 minutes a game for the season or them thinking there’s no hope for them to get into the rotation. Everyone’s new and a lot of these guys haven’t played together before, they’re learning me, we’re building these relationships and trying to develop that trust.”

READ MORE: LSU Basketball Announces 2022-23 Schedule, 18 Home Games

KJ Williams, Trae Hannibal and Justice Hill are the three players who have history with McMahon, and they will surely have a major role within this team, but it’ll take time to figure out what each will specifically do.

Trusting the Process

Rome wasn’t built in a day. McMahon was handed over a depleted program who had no juice. After hitting the transfer portal with force, he’s established a competitive roster while setting a foundation for this program.

With no expectations set for the Tigers, McMahon is using Year 1 to get things in order and build for the future. Yes, the goal is to be competitive this season, but it’s understood there will be a few things to work out over the next few months.

READ MORE: A Look Into Kim Mulkey's Transfer Portal Class

A diligent and detailed coach, McMahon has a plan in place and goes through each phase in order to execute perfection. With the season around the corner, look for this program to develop a new culture while proving they can still compete in the SEC.