LSU Basketball Well-Represented in NBA Summer League Opener

Former Tigers Shareef O'Neal and Javonte Smart battle it out at NBA Summer League

In the NBA Summer League opener, LSU was well-represented with the Los Angeles Lakers matching up against the Miami Heat. The Lakers came out on top in a lopsided victory, winning 100-66 Saturday afternoon with former Tigers Ja’Vonte Smart and Shareef O’Neal suiting up.

After O’Neal went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Lakers extended him the opportunity to play for their Summer League squad. Jumping on the chance to play for the team his father, Shaquille O’Neal, brought three championships to, it could be a match made in heaven if all goes right.

O’Neal saw limited action in his first Summer League game, scoring six points and adding six rebounds as well. O’Neal isn’t the only NBA legacy on the Lakers roster. Accompanied by Scotty Pippen Jr., the two headline a Lakers group that is filled with star-studded names.

For the Heat, it was a struggle from the jump in their Summer League debut, going down by double digits early in the first quarter. Never able to get into rhythm, the lead grew that much bigger for the Lakers.

Despite the blowout loss, former LSU Tiger Ja’Vonte Smart got significant run Saturday afternoon, controlling the pace and running the offense for the Heat. It wasn’t a pretty shooting game for Smart, who went 1-of-8 from three and 4-of-20 from the field, but his box score certainly does not tell the full story.

Excessive shots may be a takeaway, but Smart’s ability to control the offense and remain under control stood out significantly.

Under a two-way contract, Summer League is a time for Smart to showcase his abilities and lead the team in order to earn a rotational spot on the Heat’s roster this season.

With O’Neal and Smart representing LSU, it was a solid showing for the two who will continue to get more comfortable as Summer League goes on and advance their game for a chance at a full-time NBA contract.

The Lakers and O’Neal are set to play the Warriors on Sunday, July 3, at 4:30 p.m. PDT on NBA TV.

The Heat and Smart will face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, July 3, at 5:00 PM EST. 

