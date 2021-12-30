Why it's Not Time to Panic About LSU Basketball After Disappointing SEC Opening Loss

Will Wade knows there's going to be some confidence lost among the fanbase after the Tigers disappointing SEC opening loss to Auburn.

LSU didn't look very comfortable on offense and as Wade put it "lost their way" in terms of discipline after Auburn went on its big run right out of the gate. But inside the locker room, the confidence hasn't wavered and the outlook of this team is still strong as the Tigers return to Baton Rouge preparing for another significant test against No. 18 Kentucky.

"I still feel great about this team. We've got great people, great chemistry. We're built on a rock solid foundation," Wade said. "I know people are gonna be jumping off the ledges but we're good. We've got good people."

It was an uncharacteristic night for this team that while offensive execution in the half court have been a something of a weakness for this group, it hasn't been to the extreme seen Wednesday night. The Tigers shot under 30% for most of the game and couldn't get anything to fall from the outside, shooting 6-for-29 on threes.

But more frustrating offensively was the inability to convert in the paint, where this team's bread has been buttered all season offensively. Auburn big man Walker Kessler defended the rim better than anyone LSU is likely to face again this season with 11 blocks and completely changing multiple shots with his length.

LSU shot 18-of-63 from the field and committed 17 turnovers yet still found itself within six points at the 6:40 mark of the second half, in large part because of its defense but also a good offensive stretch where the group saw some shots start to fall.

The offensive woes in the half court is something Wade has been working with this team on but it's obvious this group will have to learn to knock down shots at a more efficient rate moving forward. Where Wade was most disappointed following the game was the discipline that the team didn't play with during those crucial moments.

For everyone not named Darius Days or Xavier Pinson, it was the first time being in a hostile SEC road environment. It couldn't help but feel like as the deficit ballooned, the Tigers tried to get it all back at once and started forcing shots to get back in the game.

"We've gotta learn from it, gotta grow from it. You can't simulate this, this what life's like on the road in the SEC," Wade said. "We will, we've got great kids, great character and nothing's changed about this team. I thought our guys prepared really well, I thought we were focused, shoot around was really good. We just lost our way a little bit."

LSU wasn't at full strength for this one either as forward Tari Eason was just coming back from some back spasms that kept him out for a game. Then it was learned that freshman guard Brandon Murray pulled his hamstring while stretching a few days prior to the game.

Murray has been a significant piece to this eight man rotation, capable of knocking down outside shots and is a physical perimeter defender.

"We missed him out there, he brings an edge to us defensively," Wade said. "Our switches weren't as crisp, weren't as physical. So he brings an edge to us that we certainly missed."

This is a team that simply must be more efficient on offense to reach its full potential while also learning to keep its composure when teams make a run, particularly on the road. As Wade said after the game, they were never going undefeated but as long as they learn lessons along the way, it'll build to more success in the future.

"We're made of the right stuff, we're gonna be really good this year, we're really good right now," Wade said. "Every time we've needed to learn a lesson, we have. I have no doubt we're gonna bounce back and learn from this and be ready to go in a PMAC that's going to rocking."