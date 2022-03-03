LSU Baseball Earns 11-3 Midweek Win Over UNO Behind Top of the Order Offense

The top of LSU's order put together one of its better collective performances of the young season, helping the Tigers jump out to an early lead and knock off UNO 11-3.

It marks five straight wins for the purple and gold as they head into one of the difficult weekend's in the non-conference schedule.

LSU (8-1) was ready to take advantage of any opportunity UNO gave it early in this one. The Tigers scored three runs a piece in the first two innings all while totaling just three hits. It was a sloppy start for the Privateers, who committed one error while walking three and hitting a batter in that two inning span but LSU still had to capitalize.

The early offense was highlighted by passed balls but also RBI swings from Cade Doughty, Dylan Crews and Tre Morgan, who all would combine to go 7-for-16 at the plate with seven RBI to carry the offense. The top four of the order, including outfielder Jacob Berry, would really be the driving force all night offensively as a fifth inning homer, Berry's fourth of the season would put the Tigers up 6-2 at the midway mark of the contest.

With the top of the order doing its job, it allowed for the rest of the order to have a little bit of a down evening. The five through nine hole hitters combined for just one hit and all five players would strikeout throughout the contest.

On the mound, it was the relief pitching of Grant Taylor, Riley Cooper and Bryce Collins that really stood out. After a shaky start from sophomore Garrett Edwards, the trio combined to throw five innings of scoreless baseball with a combined four strikeouts.

Command was a problem early in the contest but the staff was way more efficient from the third inning on. Hard throwing Eric Reyzelman was brought on and pitched a clean ninth inning. With the team heading out early Thursday morning for the Shriners Classic, the Tigers not going very deep into the bullpen was certainly a win.

The Tigers are set to face three Big-12 opponents in Oklahoma, Texas and Baylor over the weekend on a neutral site in Houston for the classic this weekend.