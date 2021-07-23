As NBA Draft Nears, LSU’s Cam Thomas Continues to Hold Steady in First Round

After receiving an invite to the Green Room for July 29th’s NBA Draft, former LSU star Cam Thomas continues to see his draft stock soar. The freshman phenom has put on a shooting clinic in his private workouts with multiple NBA teams, including the Golden State Warriors, Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks.

Thomas, who studies film of NBA superstars Bradley Beal, James Harden and Devin Booker, has been working on his creation off the dribble throughout draft preparation to be ready for the next level. Taking pieces from NBA legend Kobe Bryant has been a prominent figure over the last few years as he is a pure-bred scorer.

“I’d probably say the one player from the past is Kobe (Bryant) a little bit just from our mindset and the way we score,” Thomas told USA Today in early July. “For players now, I compare myself to Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, and James Harden.”

In the most recent mock draft by Sports Illustrated, Jeremy Woo projected Cam Thomas to go No. 22 to the Los Angeles Lakers due to his immediate scoring ability and potential as a consistent scorer in the league.

As a “bucket-getter”, Thomas knows this will be where he can step in day one and make an impact on any team that selects him. Whether it was in high school at Oak Hill, playing on the EYBL circuit during summer ball or lighting it up at LSU, Thomas has always been the bonafide scorer on any team he’s laced up his shoes for.

It’s the pure reason why his name is flying up draft boards. Teams are in dire need of someone who can score the ball at all three levels, something Thomas flourishes at and has put on full display during each NBA workout he has had leading up to draft night.

“Off the dribble, off the catch. People really are impressed with my range and how well I shoot the ball,” Thomas said after his Warriors workout. “So basically, the feedback that I have been getting is that I shoot the ball really well and it’s really different than my percentages.”

Bleacher Report’s NBA Draft guru Jonathan Wasserman recently had Thomas going No. 20 to the Atlanta Hawks in his latest mock draft, with the potential to see him going even higher.

With Thomas earning a Green Room invite, he joins special company amongst a multitude of projected NBA lottery picks, proving his draft stock is continuing to rise in the right direction. As today’s NBA shifts towards a score first league, it’s only right to see Thomas’ name fly as we inch closer to draft night.

His confidence and time he puts into his craft will make him a surefire scorer once he reaches the next level, but prides himself on his potential as a playmaker to lead any team’s offense.

“A team should take Cam Thomas because he’s the best scorer in the draft and is ready to come in and provide instant offense to any team,” Thomas told Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. “Confidence and ability to handle high-pressure situations because you’ve got to be able to live for the moment, being a student of the game, and also a winner. He loves to win, and he’s not going to settle for anything less. He’s going to bring a winning mentality to a team.”

Come next Thursday’s NBA Draft, Thomas will surely be prepared to come in day one and provide crucial minutes to any team that selects him. With a “bucket getter” mentality and proven ability to score the rock, Cam Thomas has star potential for whoever is lucky enough to get the highly touted LSU product.