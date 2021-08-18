LSU's Cam Thomas Earns Summer League MVP Co-Honors

LSU's Cam Thomas was one of the stars during NBA Summer League this last week and on Wednesday was named a Co-MVP of the Summer league, along with Sacramento's Davion Mitchell.

Thomas was also named to the summer league first-team after averaging a summer league high 27 points per game for the Brooklyn Nets over his four games. He shot 42.3% overall and 36% on three-pointers while also averaging 1.8 rpg and 2.0 apg for the Nets.

Among the other players named to the summer league first team were Mitchell, Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Payton Pritchard (Boston Celtics), Jalen Smith (Phoenix Suns) and Obi Toppin (New York Knicks).

The LSU guard was taken 27th overall by the Nets in last month's NBA Draft and made a quite seamless transition from college to the NBA hardwood. In his first game against Memphis Grizzlies, Thomas dropped 19 points off the bench and then 22 against the Milwaukee Bucks a few days later.

It wasn't until he was inserted into the starting lineup when his numbers really started to skyrocket. In an extremely entertaining game against the Washington Wizards, Thomas dropped 31 points, including the final two buzzer beater moments in the overtime periods.

The confidence Thomas gained during this summer league experience should only help as he transitions to a roster expecting to compete for a championship in 2021-22. Thomas will of course not be the center of attention on a floor with Kevin Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving but that could also be a good thing.

Thomas figures to get ample clean looks, which bodes well as he shot nearly 40% from three in catch and shoot situations while at LSU.