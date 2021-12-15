LSU Pounds the Paint in Dominant 89-49 Win Over Northwestern State

LSU attacked the paint and then attacked the paint some more to continue the Tigers undefeated start in dominant fashion, knocking off Northwestern State 89-49 It was a different way LSU had been able to control a game and one that's much more sustainable going forward.

Another slow start, this time came in the paint as the Tigers got some great looks early but weren't able to convert. But unlike recent recent games where the purple and gold would get too trigger happy from three, LSU just kept pounding the paint and went on one of its patented runs to pull away from Northwestern State in the first half.

Usually it's LSU's defense that leads to the large runs, mostly due to the team's activity in creating turnovers and easy transition baskets. But on Tuesday evening, all LSU needed was some good old fashioned bully ball underneath the goal. The Tigers would score 24 points in the paint in the first half and 50 for the game to finish on a 37-9 run to seize a 41-15 lead heading into the break.

Xavier Pinson led the charge offensively, connecting on his first three shots of the game and finishing with 15 points on an efficient 5-of-6 shooting night. During the performance, Pinson surpassed the 1,000-point mark for his career. Tari Eason would add 18 points while Efton Reid poured in 15 more with 10 rebounds to help pace the Tigers in scoring.

That run would continue into the second half as the score would balloon to as many as 40 points in the final 20 minutes with every player having a hand in another blowout effort. The gameplan didn't change as the Tigers followed up with 26 points in the paint in the second half.

It was also the eighth time this season the Tigers have held an opponent to under 60 points as Northwestern State would shoot 29% for the game and register 17 turnovers throughout the night.

One of the questions this team will have to answer come conference play is if it can find some consistent offense that isn't dedicated by forcing a bunch of turnovers. Capitalizing on turnovers has been a bright spot for this group but with the team's first seven conference opponents in the top 25, LSU can't expect that to be a sustainable model.

Tuesday's game, albeit against a team LSU should dominate in the post, was another look into how this team can win come SEC play.