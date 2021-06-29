LSU Forward Darius Days Returning For Senior Season, Compete for a Championship

Darius Days is running it back one more time. On Tuesday, the Tigers' senior forward announced that he'd be returning to Baton Rouge for one last season as LSU puts the finishing touches on a roster that will hope to compete at the top of the SEC.

Getting a veteran talent like Days back in the fold is an immediate boost to this roster that has lost a lot of last year's contributors. With the losses of most of the "big four" of Days, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford and Javonte Smart from last year, LSU returns Eric Gaines, Shareef O'Neal and Mwani Wilkinson from last year's rotation in addition to Days.

"It has been a fun journey (this summer)," Days said on the Jordy Culotta Show, where he made the announcement. "Just trying to become an all-around better player, a better leader on the court, off the court and always do the right thing. Coming back to LSU for the last ride, getting in the gym and becoming a better player. I am most definitely coming back. I love Louisiana. I love the people. It's going to be a fun ride. This is the last ride with me and Coach Wade. I'm very excited about the new guys and some of the returning guys. I'm really excited about this season."

Watching Days over the last three years, he's really dedicated himself to his body. He's played the role of the floor spacing forward who can convert from the three point line at a high clip while also being one of the more ferocious rebounders in the SEC.

Days averaged 11.6 points a game and a team best 7.8 rebounds a game as a junior, making 51.9 percent of his field goal attempts (123-of-237) and shot 40 percent from the arc. But one of the areas he really wants to improve based on the feedback he's heard from NBA teams is his playmaking ability and putting the ball on the floor.

Days will immediately step into the starting lineup and be a vocal presence for a team that should compete at the very top of the conference. The plan is for Days to join the team later this weekend as the Tigers continue to adjust and build chemistry with all of the fresh faces around the program.

With exciting newcomers like Adam Miller, Efton Reid, Tari Eason, Xavier Pinson, Brandon Murray and Jerrell Colbert, the Tigers have a much more versatile and deep roster from top to bottom.