Louisiana State Tigers home
FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
Search

Will Wade Says LSU Forward Darius Days Working Through Draft Process

Days left option of returning to school open, preference is to stay in draft
Author:
Updated:
Original:

When LSU lost its core four of Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days to the NBA draft, it was seen as a retooling season for the purple and gold. Over the last month, Will Wade and the coaching staff have added veteran players Xavier Pinson, Tari Eason and Adam Miller to a new look roster with a ton of potential. 

But there is still one lingering factor that hinges on where this team's ceiling could be entering the 2021 season. The junior forward Days entered his name for a second straight draft but for a second straight year, Days elected not to hire an agent, leaving the door open slightly to a potential return for a senior year. 

Days showed improvement during his junior season as his consistency with his outside shot was better and first and foremost, his body transformation helped him stay aggressive on the offensive and defensive glass while keeping him out of foul trouble. In an appearnance on the Jordy Culotta Show, Wade said that Days is getting feedback from NBA teams and that the information he receives over the next few weeks will drive his decision to stay in the draft or elect to return to Baton Rouge.

"He's in the draft right now, in the process of gathering feedback. He's got some workouts set up for some teams but he's gonna take the feedback from those workouts and see what the best decision is for him," Wade said. "I think he's got some opportunities. We're behind him, I think at this time he'd prefer to stay in the draft but if something were to change we'd certainly be supportive of that as well."

Getting Days back in the fold would be an obvious win for a team that needs shooting and veterans to make another run at an SEC Championship in 2021-22. He is an absolute menace on the glass and if he can continue to show consistency with his jump shot, he has the physical tools to be a solid floor spacer in the NBA.

All Days needs to do is look at Skylar Mays, who returned and improved leaps and bounds in his senior season to ultimately get drafted. It will be an interesting process to follow over the next few weeks before Days must make a decision but in the meantime, expect Wade and company to continue being aggressive in the transfer portal. 

USATSI_15776963
Basketball

Will Wade Says LSU Forward Darius Days Working Through Draft Process

beck.jfif
Baseball

Despite Injury, LSU Baseball's Matthew Beck Being the Consummate Leader This Team Needs

USATSI_15916574 (1)
Football

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Reacts to 2021 NFL Draft Landing Spots for Former Players

USATSI_15917416
Football

Way Too Early LSU Football 2022 Mock Draft

morgan doughty.jfif
Baseball

LSU Baseball Continues Midweek Success With 10-2 Win Over Southern

USATSI_15568009
Basketball

What is LSU Basketball Getting in Illinois Transfer Guard Adam Miller

eli holstein
Football

2023 Quarterback, LSU Recruit Eli Holstein Making National Name of Himself

FB_MG_033121_51874
Football

What the Carolina Panthers are Getting in LSU Receiver Terrace Marshall