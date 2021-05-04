Will Wade Says LSU Forward Darius Days Working Through Draft Process

When LSU lost its core four of Cam Thomas, Javonte Smart, Trendon Watford and Darius Days to the NBA draft, it was seen as a retooling season for the purple and gold. Over the last month, Will Wade and the coaching staff have added veteran players Xavier Pinson, Tari Eason and Adam Miller to a new look roster with a ton of potential.

But there is still one lingering factor that hinges on where this team's ceiling could be entering the 2021 season. The junior forward Days entered his name for a second straight draft but for a second straight year, Days elected not to hire an agent, leaving the door open slightly to a potential return for a senior year.

Days showed improvement during his junior season as his consistency with his outside shot was better and first and foremost, his body transformation helped him stay aggressive on the offensive and defensive glass while keeping him out of foul trouble. In an appearnance on the Jordy Culotta Show, Wade said that Days is getting feedback from NBA teams and that the information he receives over the next few weeks will drive his decision to stay in the draft or elect to return to Baton Rouge.

"He's in the draft right now, in the process of gathering feedback. He's got some workouts set up for some teams but he's gonna take the feedback from those workouts and see what the best decision is for him," Wade said. "I think he's got some opportunities. We're behind him, I think at this time he'd prefer to stay in the draft but if something were to change we'd certainly be supportive of that as well."

Getting Days back in the fold would be an obvious win for a team that needs shooting and veterans to make another run at an SEC Championship in 2021-22. He is an absolute menace on the glass and if he can continue to show consistency with his jump shot, he has the physical tools to be a solid floor spacer in the NBA.

All Days needs to do is look at Skylar Mays, who returned and improved leaps and bounds in his senior season to ultimately get drafted. It will be an interesting process to follow over the next few weeks before Days must make a decision but in the meantime, expect Wade and company to continue being aggressive in the transfer portal.