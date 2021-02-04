LSU Blown Off Floor for Second Time This Season Against Alabama, Loses 78-60

Tigers have now lost four of five games and in need of major corrections

It was another underwhelming performance from LSU as the Tigers were blown off the floor for a second time in two weeks by No. 10 Alabama, losing 78-60.

LSU (11-6, 6-4) has now dropped four of its last five and in dire need of a complete reversal in focus and execution.

A common theme heading into the game was going to be how LSU responded to Alabama’s SEC record 23 three pointers back in Baton Rouge and there was certainly a devotion to not letting the Crimson Tide win from deep. Alabama shot 6-of-24 from beyond the arc but the inefficiency was matched by the constant ability to get into the paint and convert.

Of the 36 first half points for Alabama, 24 came in the painted area and shoot 41% to LSU’s 34.1%. For the game, Alabama was able to drop 52 points in the paint.

The second part that led to a complete meltdown in the second half was transition defense. As shots wouldn’t fall and Alabama’s defensive intensity increased, LSU was embarrassed in transition, surrendering 16 fast break points.

On offense, everyone not named Cam Thomas struggled mightily. The freshman guard was able to score 13 points in the first half on an efficient 5-of-10 from the field and finish with a game high 22 points. But with veteran forward Darius Days out with an injury, the other veterans struggled to pick up the slack.

Trendon Watford was able to get into the paint but had trouble converting in traffic while Javonte Smart followed a career night against Texas Tech by scoring just 14 points. Smart was able to surpass the 1,000-point career mark in the first half, becoming the 43rd player in program history to accomplish the feat.

After a 3-for-10 start from the field, the Crimson Tide would drill their next five shots to jump out to an early 18-11 lead. The Tigers did a nice job overall in limiting Alabama’s effectiveness from the three-point line, double teaming out on the perimeter in the half court set.

But because Alabama is a great offensive team, the Crimson Tide were able to exploit what the Tigers were trying to do by driving it into the paint.

Trailing 36-30 at the half, the Tigers offense continued to miss the mark on offense. LSU went the first five minutes of the half without scoring a field goal. The Tigers missed their first eight shots from the field and Alabama was able to build a 45-32 lead before Will Wade was forced to call timeout.

Turnovers cropped up in the final 20 minutes as the Alabama defense led to breakaway offense and simply no cohesion. A 1-for-12 start on offense for the Tigers and a 15-2 Alabama run opened the game up to a 20 point lead at one point.

Up next for the Tigers is a home matchup against No. 22 Florida on Saturday in the PMAC.