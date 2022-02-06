Different Night, Same Story As LSU Can't Complete Comeback Against Vanderbilt

Tigers have now lost six of seven and in dire need of wins to save 2021 season

Three things in life are certain. Death, taxes and Vanderbilt shooting like the Golden State Warriors when LSU comes to town. The Commodores jumped on LSU right out of the gate and sent the Tigers home with another conference loss 75-66.

The loss makes it six of the last seven the purple and gold have dropped and really came to a head in Nashville Saturday night with a discouraging level of effort early from the Tigers.

You name the stat in the first half and LSU (16-7, 4-6) was thoroughly outplayed by Vanderbilt. Rebounding, turnovers, three pointers, defensive intensity, effort. It was all abhorrent en route to LSU's worst half of basketball all season.

Vanderbilt dominated the glass 22-10, including seven offensive rebounds while LSU's nine turnovers not only stunted its offense but led to 10 transition points on the other end.

There are ways to even mask a poor shooting night, which LSU has proven to do this season. But the effort and breakdowns defensively were eye opening for a team that's been praised most of the season for its defensive intensity. Players were consistently beat off the dribble, forcing poor rotations and wide open looks from three point land that Vanderbilt capitalized on with 13 total threes on the night.

This kind of performance is something that's been brewing for a bit but really came to a head on the road against a Commodores team LSU should've put up a better performance against, injury or not.

After taking an early 11-6 lead, Vanderbilt would go on to outscore LSU 37-14 the rest of the first half to take a controlling 43-25 advantage at the break. Needing every possible break to go their way and an improvement in effort, the Tigers came out of the break with a familiar tune.

LSU came out and scored 18 points in the first four minutes of the second half, sparked by guard Eric Gaines who finished with 14 points for the game. The Tigers got the lead down to 11 at one point but the sharpshooting of Vanderbilt carried over into the second half.

After Rodney Chatman carried the baton much of the first half for the Commodores with 24 total points, it was Myles Stute who carried the load in the second, scoring nine of his 17 total in the final 20 minutes. LSU made another late push when its deficit got as much as 21.

The Tigers would go on a 16-0 run to get the game within five points fueled by aggressive driving, drawing fouls and converting at the free throw line. Tari Eason would come along down the stretch with 16 points but it was too little too late. For the evening LSU would knock in 21 free throws but lost steam down the stretch once again with two big a hole to climb out of.

Up next for the Tigers is a road game against a Texas A&M that's lost six straight itself.