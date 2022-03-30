LSU Big Man Bradley Ezewiro Latest To Enter Transfer Portal

It's becoming a daily trend and one that likely isn't over as LSU forward Bradley Ezewiro became the sixth player to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Ezewiro joined the program in the 2021-22 season and appeared in just six games as a freshman for the Tigers, averaging 1.8 points per contest. It was a numbers game in the front court, one that Ezewiro and fellow teammate Jerrell Colbert were on the short end of as Efton Reid, Darius Days, Tari Eason, Alex Fudge and Shareef O'Neal earned the majority of the minutes a season ago.

Colbert, Days, Eason, Ezewiro and O'Neal are all moving on from the program via the draft or the portal, making the job on new coach Matt McMahon to completely rebuild this front court, which he's already started doing. Earlier this week, McMahon and LSU landed a commitment from Northwestern State big Kendal Coleman, who averaged 15.1 points and 10.4 rebounds last season.

In addition to the bigs LSU has lost in the last week, guards Brandon Murray, Xavier Pinson and Adam Miller have also entered the portal though all three mentioned they would be keeping the Tigers in their options as they explored the transfer market. LSU also signed Murray State transfer Justice Hill, who played for McMahon the last few years, to the roster as well.

"We're gonna invest a lot of time with our players. I want people who want to be here, want people who want to be a part of something special because that's what we're gonna build here," McMahon said. "My favorite part of the job is not only seeing the best player they can be but the best man they can be. It's my responsibility to grow leaders here at LSU and that's what we're gonna work to do."

The rebuilding process with the men's basketball program has definitely started to heat up this week and the news is likely far from over.